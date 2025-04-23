The Rock accidentally spoils WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 41

The Rock's WrestleMania 41 no-show has dominated the discourse within the WWE Universe in the past few days. He decided to add fuel to the fire with his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday.

The Final Boss addressed why he wasn't at The Show of Shows, while revealing the reason he came back for Elimination Chamber. The Hollywood megastar came up with the "Sell your soul" angle for Cody Rhodes and admitted that he wanted The American Nightmare to turn heel.

While Triple H suggested John Cena for the role, The Rock feels Rhodes will make a brilliant heel in the future. He may have accidentally revealed that is the long-term plan for him, as well. The Great One did so while talking about how much care WWE needs to put into booking The American Nightmare:

"I never had a concern about John pulling this [heel turn] off. My thoughts are always to Cody, because of what we've established with him and his story, and the kind of babyface that he is. So, if done right and finessed right and nuanced right, down the road, not only does that guy have an incredible babyface run again as champion, but also just an unheard of run as a heel. Down the road," said The Rock. [47:30 - 47:58]

So, Cody Rhodes looks set to eventually win back the Undisputed WWE Championship, likely from John Cena himself. However, more notable was the promise that he would turn heel in the future. It could be a long way away, following years of success as the company's top babyface.

Why The Rock wasn't at WrestleMania 41

The Final Boss explained why he didn't appear at this year's edition of The Show of Shows. The setup was there, with him and Travis Scott aiding John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

However, The Rock felt like the spotlight should be on Cena winning his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41. Despite that, Travis Scott appeared and helped the WWE legend win, so there was no concern about what happened next while booking the finish of the match.

Following this year's no-show, The Rock will likely miss WrestleMania 42 as well due to his intense filming schedule. It looks like the window is closing for him to have the dream match everyone wants against his cousin, Roman Reigns.

