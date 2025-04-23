The Rock may have subtly confirmed his WWE status for WrestleMania 42

This year, WWE WrestleMania has already ended, and we have also witnessed some iconic moments on RAW after the Show of Shows. One of the prominent stars missing from both nights of 'Mania was The Rock. Fans were under the belief that the Final Boss might be part of the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena showdown, but that never unfolded on the show.

However, now the WWE Universe is hoping that they might witness the People's Champion at next year's WrestleMania, and we will finally be getting a Rock vs Roman Reigns showdown. Meanwhile, the Great One has recently confirmed that he will be part of a movie with Martin Scorsese.

In this film, the veteran is expected to play a ruthless Hawaiian crime boss, and the shooting will start early next year. This seems like confirmation that WWE WrestleMania 42 may not witness the Rock competing in the squared circle against The OTC due to his schedule.

If the production commences early next year, it's likely to end at least after two or three months. Also, during this timeline, the Final Boss is expected to be far away from any physical altercation, as it may cause injury and eventually put the film at risk.

This means that the WWE legend may appear on the road to WrestleMania 42, similar to this year, but will not be part of any match at Showcase of Immortals. The news doesn't make fans happy, as if the Roman Reigns vs. The Rock showdown doesn't take place at 'Mania next year, it may never happen.

Additionally, the Original Tribal Chief has recently hinted at retiring until Mania 44, which lowers the possibility of Roman vs. Rock after WWE WrestleMania 42.

The Rock finally discloses the real reason behind his absence at WWE WrestleMania 41

The TKO Board of Directors recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where they disclosed the real reason behind their absence from Shows of the Shows.

The Rock confirmed that he might be inserted in the finish of Cody Rhodes vs John Cena Undisputed WWE Championship match, but there were no further plans for that finish.

"They don't have to say anything like that to me. They know when I come to them, Triple H, Nick [Khan], and Ariel [Emanuel] as well. And I lay this out, and I say, 'Hey, here is how I really feel it should go. We can insert The Final Boss in [sic] the end of this finish. But then, where do we go?' There are other commitments that I have," The Rock said.

Additionally, the People Champion wants to make sure that his presence doesn't overshadow the Franchise Player's 17-time World Champion moment. Due to all this, the Hollywood star was absent from WrestleMania this year.

