Triple H may have subtly confirmed Cody Rhodes has walked away from WWE after losing to John Cena at WrestleMania 41

WWE under Triple H’s regime has delivered yet another classic WrestleMania. John Cena became a record-breaking 17-time champion after beating Cody Rhodes and ending his iconic undisputed reign at 378 days.

The latest episode of RAW saw the aftermath of 'Mania, and it appears The Game may have confirmed that the American Nightmare has walked away from the Stamford-based promotion after his loss last Sunday.

At the PLE, Cody Rhodes opened strong and had the momentum in his hands for almost the entire match. However, the tables turned quickly as Travis Scott interfered. He pulled the referee out of the ring when The American Nightmare was just a three-count away from retaining his title after a Cross Rhodes.

Cena found the perfect hole in Rhodes’s game plan and grabbed the championship. However, the American Nightmare neutralized John’s antics and snatched the title. He had a chance to turn the match’s trajectory, but Cody dropped the championship as he could not hit his childhood hero with the title and win dirty.

However, the Leader of Cenation wasted no time delivering a low-blow on Rhodes. Cena grabbed the title again and struck Cody Rhodes with the title between his eyes and pinned him. The American Nightmare was visibly upset as he left the building with his wife and has remained silent. Hinting at a potential hiatus, however, the latest RAW might have confirmed Cody Rhodes’s break from WWE.

Randy Orton RKO’d John Cena on RAW, almost confirming their match at the Backlash 2025, which has automatically sidelined Rhodes from this storyline, which could be seen as a hint that the Triple H-led creative team may have American Nightmare walk away from WWE for a while. Meanwhile, Orton and Cena could revive their iconic rivalry.

John Cena reveals the reason why he will walk away with the WWE Championship

Following his 17th title victory at WrestleMania 41, John Cena appeared on The Pat McAfee Show last night. The Leader of Cenation revealed he would walk away with the title and force WWE to create a new championship.

While he has revealed his retirement won’t be flimsy. In December, he will officially retire and never wrestle. Cena further explained the reason why he would take the title with him:

“I always shoot straight, and I'm a man of integrity and a man of my word, and when I got in this business, and I started to have some success in this business, I had to face almost being fired to come out clean on the other side. When I won my first title, I made a promise. I said when I'm a step slower, I'm gone. If you watch my stuff from 2015 and watch my stuff from today, I'm a step slower, so you know what? I'm gone because I made that promise to the people behind me," John Cena said.

With John Cena becoming the historic 17th time WWE Champion, it will be interesting to see how the Leader of Cenation 'ruins' wrestling as a titleholder in the coming months and whether Cody Rhodes returns to get his revenge or Orton takes Cena to a flashback, restarting their feud.

