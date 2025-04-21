John Cena reveals the real reason he's walking away from WWE with the world championship

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to script history. He pinned The American Nightmare following interference from Travis Scott to become a 17-time World Champion.

Following his win, Cena made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he opened up about his triumph and explained what would happen on tonight's RAW.

The Franchise Player opened up about his plans to take away the Undisputed WWE Championship and force the company to create a new one, while also revealing that he would hang up his wrestling boots in December 2025 because of a promise he made to fans two decades ago.

"I always shoot straight, and I'm a man of integrity and a man of my word, and when I got in this business, and I started to have some success in this business, I had to face almost being fired to come out clean on the other side. When I won my first title, I made a promise. I said when I'm a step slower, I'm gone. If you watch my stuff from 2015 and watch my stuff from today, I'm a step slower, so you know what? I'm gone because I made that promise to the people behind me," John Cena said.

John Cena wants to ensure his era comes to an end in WWE

During the same interview, Cena said that he would take the title with him because it was his piece of history. He wants to take it away so that the company can rebuild from the dust.

The Franchise Player wants to ensure that his era in WWE comes to an end with his Farewell Tour, and that's why he wants to take away the championship. This could be the company's way to rebuild and usher in a new era without being so upfront about it.

It will be interesting to see how the company rebuilds without John Cena and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

