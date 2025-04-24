John Cena breaks long-standing WWE tradition following WrestleMania 41 victory

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently broke a major tradition within the Stamford-based promotion after WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader dethroned Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

After turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on different editions of RAW and SmackDown. In their last two meetings before 'Mania, Rhodes had the upper hand as he laid out his opponent twice. Cena avenged himself at The Show of Shows as he dethroned The American Nightmare to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

Following Cena's massive victory, Triple H maintained the tradition of posting a backstage photo with the new champion on his Instagram handle. In his post's caption, The King of Kings referred to The Franchise Player as the greatest of all time.

John Cena broke a long-standing WWE tradition in the picture as he did not face the camera. The Chain Gang Soldier instead had his back towards the cameraman while The Game was pointing at him.

Check out Triple H's Instagram post below.

Bully Ray believes Cody Rhodes shouldn't return to WWE TV anytime soon after losing to John Cena at WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of Busted Open, WWE legend Bully Ray said he did not want to see Cody Rhodes back on TV anytime soon. Ray wanted the Triple H-led creative team to build the anticipation of Rhodes' return.

"I would like to see them wait a while, personally. I would like the whole absence makes the heart grow fonder. Where's Cody Rhodes? We haven't heard from him? What's up with Cody? Now, when Cody finally comes back, we're finally ready to hear from him," he said.

Cody Rhodes' mentor, Randy Orton, has set his eyes on John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship after he hit a brutal RKO on his longtime rival on this week's RAW. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare will get involved in a potential feud between Orton and Cena.

