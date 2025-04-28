Referee made huge mistake in John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes; changed the match's result, says ex-WWE writer

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. claimed the referee made a massive mistake that affected the match's outcome.

Nearly a week ago, The Franchise Player challenged The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship on the second night of this year's Show of Shows. The match witnessed interference from Travis Scott, who pulled the referee out of the ring to stop him from counting to three after Rhodes hit Cena with a Cross Rhodes. Although the former champion took out Scott with a Cross Rhodes afterward, he lost the fight following a low blow and a hit to the head with the belt from his opponent.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. pointed out that the referee should have disqualified Cena when Scott pulled him out of the ring. He disclosed that he was confused by the referee's reaction when he went back to the ring to count Rhodes' shoulders as if nothing happened.

"I didn't understand that interference. And once he grabbed the ref and pulled him out, that's a DQ. So, once the ref comes to from his concussion, he goes, 'Oh, this fool pulled me out, that's a DQ.' And the match should have been over. So, that confused me a little bit. And I didn't think it was necessary cause I thought the story they were telling in there was pretty freaking good," he said. [From 1:18 - 1:38]

WWE analyst says Cody Rhodes should address fans booing him

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed Cody Rhodes' future after his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He suggested The American Nightmare should now take some time off.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old stated that the former champion must address the fans booing him at The Show of Shows upon his comeback.

"It's been acknowledged on television by John Cena that he was booed. Cody has to address that. Cody can't turn into the modern John Cena that is being booed by half the audience, and it's okay because it was never okay when it happened to John Cena. It wasn't okay. It was a tough time for a lot of us. But I think Cody's gonna be able to do that," he said.

The American Nightmare missed both RAW and SmackDown last week. It would be interesting to see when he would return to television.

