The Rock breaks silence on Travis Scott's involvement in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41

Travis Scott interfered in the main event of the second night of WWE WrestleMania 41 to help John Cena beat Cody Rhodes. The Rock recently commented on the rapper's appearance.

Ad

Scott has made multiple appearances in the Stamford-based company over the past few months. At Elimination Chamber, he joined forces with The Rock and John Cena as they beat up Cody Rhodes. This past Sunday at WrestleMania, the 33-year-old got involved in The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship match against The Franchise Player, helping the latter win his 17th world title.

While The Rock disclosed on The Pat McAfee Show that he refused to get involved in the WrestleMania match to avoid stealing the spotlight from the two competitors, he stated that he was surprised that Scott interfered. However, The Final Boss pointed out that he loved the rapper's appearance at the Show of Shows:

Ad

Trending

"Look, I love Travis Scott involved and I'll tell you why. Because he loves wrestling. He's a huge fan and he respects it. He's working his a** off. I know that he has plans to train with Booker T. I don't know if it's happening already. It might be, not quite too sure there on his schedule. But he loves the business. Now I was just as surprised to see Travis Scott as well, and I knew the moment I saw Travis Scott, well, that immediately amplifies, 'Well, here comes The Final Boss,'" he said.

Ad

McAfee revealed that he texted The Rock when Scott appeared to ask him if he was coming out, but the 52-year-old legend denied it:

"You did [text me]. You were like, 'Are you coming out?' And I was like, 'No, dude. I would tell you if I'm coming out. I'm not kayfabing you.'" [49:57 - 50:43]

Ad

The Rock was not 100% satisfied with the WWE WrestleMania 41 finish

In his interview with Pat McAfee, The Rock discussed the finish of the John Cena and Cody Rhodes match. He disclosed that he was happy with The Franchise Player winning his 17th world title.

However, the WWE legend disclosed that he would have made some changes to how it was booked:

Ad

"They had six weeks to plan for that. So, I love the finish of the match. I would've finessed things a little differently on how they got there but that's just me creatively. There're a lot of minds in the room. That's my thought. But still, ultimately, the bottom line was I loved John getting 17," he said.

Ad

Ad

The Rock also revealed how John Cena's heel turn came about, mentioning that it was WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H's idea.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.