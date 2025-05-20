7 strongest villains from Thunderbolts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe released Thunderbolts on May 2, 2025. It follows the story about a team of morally ambiguous "anti-heroes" who come together to become the New Avengers in Phase 3. Featuring familiar faces like Florence Pugh's Yelena and introducing a few new ones, the movie created a buzz amongst Marvel fans.

Fans are already well aware of the expansive storyline the crew has in the comics. The first mention of powerful villains going through redemption arcs, also known as the Thunderbolts, appeared in the 1997 comic The Incredible Hulk.

Since then, the team has undergone numerous changes, with new members, plotlines, and enemies. With Graviton, Cobaltman, Purpleman, and more, here are some of their strongest villains, and what fans can expect in any upcoming movies featuring the anti-heroes.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. This list is in no particular order. Spoilers for Marvel comics ahead.

Graviton, Purple Man, and other strong villains faced by the Thunderbolts

1) Graviton

A supervillain who controls gravity (Image via Marvel)

Franklin Hall, a Canadian scientist experimenting with teleportation, accidentally causes an explosion that merges his molecules with the sub-nuclear graviton particles. It ultimately granted him powers over gravity. He becomes a formidable villain against the Avengers and the Thunderbolts, going up against them multiple times in vain.

After a battle that causes Moonstone to use her powers to subdue him, Graviton comes back stronger, only to find the original Thunderbolts team disbanded. He is ultimately defeated by the new squad, named the Redeemers.

Powers: Super-intelligence, levitation, gravitational manipulation with powers that control mass and create gravity wells.

2) Purple Man

Purple Man, AKA the villain who controls minds (Image via Marvel)

Zebediah Killgrave, also known as Purple Man, is one of the most complex super villains the Thunderbolts and other superheroes have ever faced. With the ability to control thoughts and brainwash his victims from afar, this master manipulator used people against themselves, making him extremely lethal.

Purple Man and the superhero crew cross paths in the House of M storyline, where he manipulates New York City by transporting his pheromones through the water system. Unbeknownst to him, he is being manipulated by Baron Zemo, the original creator of the Thunderbolts. When he attempts to turn the team against each other and attack them with his army, Genis-Vell defeats him.

Powers: Mind control, manipulation, and the ability to sap victims' willpower.

3) The Grandmaster

Grandmaster in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel)

As one of the oldest beings in the universe, the Grandmaster becomes a dangerous enemy based on experience alone. He views everything and everyone as a challenge to toy with, including the Thunderbolts. His obsession leads to the creation of a superhuman named Joystick.

He sends her as an undercover to become part of the team, and makes them face off against Squadron Sinister. The team eventually discovers Joystick's true identity in the Marvel comics and defeats Squadron Sinister. Baron Zemo ultimately defeats the Grandmaster.

Powers: Immortality, omnipresence, time-space control, durability, and telepathy.

4) Cobalt Man

Iron Man disguises himself as Cobalt Man (Image via Marvel)

The Thunderbolts go up against the Avengers constantly in the Marvel comics, often casting the well-known superheroes as villains in their world. Given their wide arsenal of powers, they are some of the strongest opponents the crew has ever faced.

When Baron Zemo and the crew try to drain all the superhumans on Earth of their superpowers, Iron Man infiltrates their camp as Cobalt Man to stop them.

Together with Hawkeye, Iron Man lobotomized Moonstone and saved the planet from her ruthless power absorption, which had already caused her to snap. While this is a small plotline in the vast Thunderbolts universe, the Avengers make some of the strongest enemies.

Powers: The technological strength of Iron Man combined with strategic expertise.

5) Sea Leopard and the Fathom Five

An excerpt from New Thunderbolts Vol. 1 (Image via Marvel)

The Fathom Five are notorious water-borne superhumans whose anti-human agenda made them some of the most lethal villains in the Thunderbolts universe. Consisting of Sea Leopard, Bloodtide, Dragonrider, Manowar, and Llyron, the crew's combined strength and individual uniqueness posed an imminent threat.

The five have battled the anti-heroes on multiple occasions, causing heavy destruction to New York City before. Ultimately, they were defeated by the anti-heroes and imprisoned for their crimes.

Powers: Unique strengths for each superhuman, including underwater monster control, hydro healing, and superhuman strength.

6) Humus Sapien

Humus Sapien had the power to control the Earth (Image via Marvel)

An extremely powerful superhuman with the ability to manipulate the Earth's bio-field, Humus Sapien appears in several Marvel comics. With no control over his abilities, he causes intense damage, especially to innocent bystanders worldwide. He is inadvertently released onto Earth by Fixer, after which he battles everyone in a fit of rage.

What makes Humus Sapien especially compelling is his moral compass. When he realizes that he has destroyed thousands of human beings, he chooses to leave Earth and go to another planet, where his powers are automatically extinguished.

Powers: Control the Earth's powers using its "bio-field".

9) Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom is an important Marvel villain (Image via Marvel)

Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, is one of Marvel's most memorable and intense villains. He bided his time as Bucky Barnes and the rest of the crew eliminated other supervillains like Kingpin and Red Skull to take over as the newest villain in their universe.

The crew combat Doctor Doom's villainous plans multiple times throughout the comics, notably in Thunderbolts: Doomstrike, where Bucky's team goes on a mission to steal Doom's vibranium.

Powers: Complete control over both science and sorcery, combining them for maximum energy generation.

Other nefarious villains like Anomaly, King Oberoth'm'gozz as Doctor Strange, and Khn'nr as Captain Marvel also played a huge role in the Thunderbolts universe. They disguised themselves to fool the anti-heroes and destroy them. However, through the different iterations of the Marvel comics, fans can enjoy their rise, fall, and resurgence of villains turned heroes, all within an exciting redemption premise.

MCU fans must stay tuned to see how the story of the Thunderbolts plays out with the current cast.

