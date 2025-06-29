5 best movies of Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is an American actress best recognized for playing Bridget on 8 Simple Rules (2002-2005), Penny on The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), and the star of The Flight Attendant (2020-2022), for which she received Emmy nominations and Golden Globe nominations.

Since 2019, she has provided the voice of Harley Quinn on the animated series and appeared in Based on a True Story (2023). Cuoco was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014 and started her own production company in 2017.

Her screen career began in the 1990s with Quicksand: No Escape and Virtuosity (1995). She later played Maureen McCormick in Growing Up Brady (2000), appeared in Alley Cats Strike, and guest-starred on Ladies Man (2001).

Role Play and 4 other best movies of Kaley Cuoco

1) Meet Cute (2022)

Kaley Cuoco at the 2025 Producers Guild Awards (Image via Getty)

In Meet Cute (2022), Kaley Cuoco stars alongside Pete Davidson in a quirky sci-fi romance, playing the energetic Sheila. What seems like a first date with Davidson’s character, Gary, takes a surprising turn when Sheila reveals they have actually relived the same evening over and over again.

Using a time machine, Sheila is reliving the day in the hopes of getting it just right.

With clear Groundhog Day hints, the movie balances charm and despair. Cuoco adds emotional resonance and charm to Sheila and makes her interesting. Her dramatic transformation anchors the movie, portraying a character eager to make the most of a second chance.

2) The Wedding Ringer (2015)

Kaley Cuoco stars alongside Kevin Hart in The Wedding Ringer (Image via Getty)

One of Kaley Cuoco's standout performances is in the movie The Wedding Ringer (2015) alongside Kevin Hart and Josh Gad. Gad's prospective groom, Gretchen's Cuoco, lacks a best man and groomsmen. He sets up Hart, who runs a business offering impersonators as best men for bridesmaids or grooms who need them.

As the two try to pretend and trick Gretchen and her family, she realizes the pretence later on.

Cuoco makes the most of a role that could have been overlooked, delivering memorable one-liners as her character uncovers the scam.

3) Role Play (2024)

Kaley Cuoco at Peacock's "Meet Cute" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

In arguably her most high-profile movie role to date, Kaley Cuoco plays Emma in Role Play, a downright unexciting suburban mom with a secret life as a contract killer. Her husband, David Oyelowo, is totally oblivious to her true existence until she forces both into a collision course of violence and tension.

Cuoco played both sides of Emma with ease, mixing domestic chores with action on the line. While the writing is not doesn't necessarily break new ground, she skillfully delivers an action comedy, balancing fight and drama with ease.

Her chemistry with Oyelowo adds emotional depth to the story, as the two navigate love in the middle of all the chaos.

4) Burning Bodhi (2015)

Cuoco plays Katy in Burning Bodhi (Image via Getty)

In one of her most dramatic and moving acts, Kaley Cuoco plays Katy in Burning Bodhi (2015). It is about a group of former high school friends who come back together after the untimely death of someone they were all very close friends with. When they meet up, the mourning compels them to deal with unresolved conflicts and personal issues.

Cuoco delivers a nuanced and vulnerable performance as Katy, a woman not only dealing with bereavement, but also unfinished regrets. Her on-screen chemistry with Landon Liboiron heightens the level of complexity, as their characters explore a problematic past.

5) The Man from Toronto (2022)

At the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

In her second collaboration with Kevin Hart, Kaley Cuoco appears in The Man from Toronto, an action-comedy in which Hart plays Teddy. He is an ordinary guy who is mistaken for an infamous hitman, "The Man from Toronto." The actual hitman, Randy, is Woody Harrelson, and he becomes obsessed with Anne (played by Cuoco).

Anne is also friends with Teddy's wife, Lori (Jasmine Mathews), and bonds with Randy throughout the movie. Cuoco and Harrelson have surprising but good chemistry, and their blossoming relationship is peculiarly emotionally accurate in the midst of all the action and mayhem.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the movies of Kaley Cuoco.

