5 best movies of Krista Allen

Krista Allen, born on April 5, 1971, in Ventura, California, started out as a model and fitness instructor before moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. She initially came to the fore via beauty pageants and modeling for Budweiser and World Gym.

She is known for playing Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives (1996–1999) and Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful (2021–2023), which earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination. Her television career further encompasses Baywatch and, as a guest star playing herself, on HBO’s Project Greenlight and Unscripted.

Allen’s film work includes standout moments in late ’90s and early 2000s comedies, as well as memorable guest appearances in psychological thrillers and horror franchises.

Liar Liar and 4 other best movies of Krista Allen

1) Liar Liar (1997)

Krista Allen (in the middle) appears as the "elevator girl" in Liar Liar (Image via Getty)

Liar Liar is a fantasy comedy movie directed by Tom Shadyac. The film stars Jim Carrey as a slick lawyer forced to tell the truth for a day, throwing his career and strained family life into chaos as he scrambles to fix both.

Although Krista Allen has a brief appearance in the film, she makes a lasting impression as the "Elevator Girl" in one of the movie’s most sensationalized scenes. Her confident, charismatic performance delivers an early laugh in the story, offering a clever contrast to Carrey’s comedy.

2) Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)

Krista Allen plays the role of "Pretty Woman" in the movie (Image via Getty)

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind is a 2002 biographical spy movie, the directorial debut of George Clooney, starring Clooney with a script written by Charlie Kaufman. It also stars Sam Rockwell as game show creator Chuck Barris, who claimed in his 1984 memoir to have secretly worked as a CIA assassin.

Krista Allen’s role as the "Pretty Woman" is small but memorable, adding to the film’s quirky, stylized tone. Working on a well-received project gave her a chance to show her range in stronger roles. Her character, though subtle, added to the film’s mix of drama, espionage, and satire.

3) Anger Management (2003)

Allen plays the role of Stacy in Anger Management (Image via Getty)

Anger Management is a 2003 American comedy film directed by Peter Segal and scripted by David S. Dorfman. Adam Sandler plays a timid executive forced into anger management after a misunderstanding, under the care of Jack Nicholson’s eccentric therapist.

Krista Allen appears briefly as Stacy, a quirky member of the runaway therapy group. Though her screen time is limited, she adds to the film's offbeat humor and contributes to its ensemble dynamic.

4) The Final Destination (2009)

Allen plays Samantha Lane in The Final Destination (2009) (Image via Getty)

The Final Destination (2009), or Final Destination 4, is a 3D supernatural horror movie that was directed by David R. Ellis and written by Eric Bress.

The fourth Final Destination film follows survivors of a speedway disaster who soon realize Death is still after them. A stand-alone follow-up to Final Destination 3, the film features Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten, and Mykelti Williamson in leading roles.

Krista Allen is a suburban mom named Samantha Lane who merely wants to have an ordinary day until she is made the focal point of Death's horrific plot. Her short but effective guest appearance generates one of the scariest and most remembered death scenes in the movie.

5) Paycheck (2003)

Allen plays "The Projection," a holographic actress (Image via Getty)

Paycheck is a science fiction action movie directed by John Woo. The film combines high-technology elements with suspense.

Krista Allen plays "The Projection," a holographic actress in a 3D film produced by the hero of the movie. Though her time on screen is brief, she makes a strong visual impact in the film’s futuristic world.

Krista Allen's recent roles include Paradise Cove (2021) and Shadows (2022).

