5 crime comedies to watch if you liked Netflix's Banger

Crime comedies serve an amazing blend that standalone comedies and straight crime dramas can not match. Crime comedies encapsulate the tension of criminal plots with humor, making these combined genres perfectly balance the viewer's experience.

Ad

The escalating stakes of criminal actions provide a compelling narrative backdrop, while the backdrop and comedy prevent the darkness from becoming too much for the viewers.

In certain movies where standalone crime dramas leave viewers emotionally overwhelmed and complete comedies might lack engaging plots, crime comedies serve the best of both worlds.

These movies allow viewers to experience the thrill of criminal actions and investigations without affecting their emotional well-being.

However, the character development, displaying flaws, leads to navigating morally enigmatic situations with wit and humor. This trait helps humanize the protagonists and characters who might otherwise look like one-dimensional heroes or antagonists, creating more vivid portrayals that speak well with the viewers.

Ad

Trending

And talking about crime comedies, Banger is one such film released in 2022. The movie follows an old French DJ, Scorpex (portrayed by Vincent Cassel), who is struggling in his career and suddenly meets an intelligence agent who offers him a mission in exchange for a platform to revive his career.

The subtle wit and dialogue leading up to the chase sequence for the goal send the viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions.

Ad

When discussing Banger, crime comedies like Knives Out and The Grand Budapest Hotel demonstrate the same theme and genre.

Kind Hearts & Coronets, A Fish Called Wanda, Knives Out, and five other crime comedies to watch if you liked Netflix's Banger.

1) Knives Out

Ad

Crime comedies can not be better understood by anyone than American Filmmaker Rian Johnson, who understands and admires Agatha Christie's work. However, Knives Out is more than a mere inspiration from her works. However, it may allegedly mirror some parts of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot, Knives Out's twist reforms the crime genre.

The transition from a guessing game to a shocking thriller keeps the viewers hooked. In addition to the plot, Daniel Craig's eccentric performance as Benoit Blanc, an experienced detective solving a complex case with his wit, adds to this film's comedic appeal.

Ad

2) The Nice Guys

Ad

Screenwriter Shane Black's command over the buddy cop comedic subgenre reached its peak with The Nice Guys. This movie showcases why crime comedies remain such a beloved and engaging form of entertainment.

This crime comedy stars Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe as contrasting detectives navigating a peculiar case. The unique execution of seemingly contradictory elements, such as humorous moments alongside genuine criminal situations, makes this stand out in the landscape of crime comedies.

Ad

Crowe's stoic, unhinged gravitas perfectly balances Gosling's comedy timing. Crime comedies like this keep the audience hooked as they offer tension of criminal intrigue with the release of humor, all while allowing the talented stars to explore a variety of performances that either genre would permit individually.

3) Kind Hearts & Coronets

A still frame from the trailer of the movie with Alec Guinness in it (Image via Youtube/@ StudiocanalUK)

Before multidimensional performance became a standard comedic tool, Alec Guinness set the benchmark in this seven-decade-old crime comedy masterpiece. This cinematic work stands as a unique example of why crime comedies offer such a different entertainment value, amalgamating murderous circumstances with dark humor to create shock and delight among viewers alike.

Ad

The story follows Alec Guinness, who portrays an entire royal family targeted by an evil relative who intends to secure his place in the lineage. Guinness uniquely adapts each family member with subtle distinctions.

4) A Fish Called Wanda

Ad

The movie features Cleese and Palin alongside American actors Kevin Kline and Lee Curtis, the former of whom received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The film's premise revolves around a diamond heist and the chaos that follows as the criminals begin to double-cross each other while running after the stolen gems and their contradictory agendas.

This storyline allows for the character dynamics and escalates the plot's complexity.

This film exemplifies the ability of crime comedies to blend stimulating humor with authentic criminal attention. Its worldwide success with critics and viewers demonstrates the broad appeal of excellently created crime comedies that balance their equal efforts.

Ad

5) The Grand Budapest Hotel

A still frame from the movie (Image via Youtube/@@ SearchlightPictures)

The Grand Budapest Hotel is a standalone achievement in Wes Anderson's unique filmmaking style, which combines different aesthetics. He blends this with engaging storytelling of theft, unexpected friendship, and persuasion.

Ad

The premise is set in an isolated titular hotel. It follows the excitement of concierge Gustava (portrayed by Ralph Fiennes) and his loyal lobby man Zero (portrayed by Tony Revolori) as they get trapped in a high-stakes art robbery.

The amalgamation of genuine suspense with thrilling humor leaves viewers on the edge of their seats while they chuckle at the comic actions. Films like these offer a special viewer experience through storytelling and keep them hooked to the screen, appreciating the beautiful visuals. The chase scenes, complemented by comic relief, are something viewers don't often see in the genre separately.

Ad

Regardless of the limited characters in the movie, it still offers entertainment and dynamism to the viewers through its storytelling. The high stakes subtly displayed in situations of crisis make for an adventurous watch.

Crime comedies like those mentioned above offer viewers a unique form of entertainment. In the comment section, let us know which one you added to your watch list and which you have already binge-watched.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More