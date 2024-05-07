5 things people absolutely hate about David Corenswet's Superman

Fans have been constantly clamoring for updates regarding the new Superman ever since Zack Snyder took over the DCU. Set to be directed by James Gunn, the film stars David Corenswet as the titular hero and boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Anthony Carrigan.

Earlier titled Superman: Legacy, the film has traversed through multiple obstacles and has undergone multiple story and plot changes as well. However, even though there is more than a year to go for the prospective release date (July 11, 2025) to arrive, fans recently got what was their first glimpse of David Corenswet as Superman, in an image released by Gunn himself.

As one would expect, the internet-breaking image has led to a plethora of reactions from fans, with these 5 things standing out as some of the most hated.

Here is what fans do not like about the new Superman!

#1 The cape and overall appearance

Fans complained about Corenswet’s Superman costume that features stark differences from the kinds earlier seen in movie iterations of Superman.

Featuring a darker shade of red with respect to the cape, the suit in itself has undergone a change in structure which seems to have, at least on first impression, caught out fans!

#2 Underwhelming reveal

One fan on X talked about how the reveal in itself was something that had been hyped for months. Hence, the image should have been released with much more fanfare. The fan even suggested that the massive reveal should have come in the form of a clip, and wanted Corenswet’s Superman to show off the suit.

Instead, the underwhelming picture in the dark room appears to have proved unworthy of the incessant hype.

#3 Baggy suit

Fans are not happy with the new Superman! (Image via X/ @ReDamos64)

Another aspect of the portrayal that has proved to be a problem for fans appears to be the costume itself. Fans talked about how the costume appears to be ‘baggy,’ and seemingly has what one user claimed looked like ‘armor with panel lines.’

Of course, as Corenswet continues to bulk up to prepare for the eventual shooting of the film, the 30-year-old might look more fitting for the iconic suit and cape.

#4 He is not Henry Cavill

Fans are not impressed with the new Superman. (Image via X/ @laynedeli)

Another criticism of the new Superman appears to be the fact that Corewnswet is not actually Henry Cavill. Fans have grown accustomed to watching Cavill’s iconic portrayal of the character and wanted him to continue as Superman in the new regime.

Such is the burden that David Corewnset has to endure, that his portrayal is bound to be compared to Cavill’s at every step of the way. However, the best way to move past such criticism is simply to put up a memorable performance.

#5 Worn-out costume

Superman’s costume in itself has always been looked at as a symbol of hope, courage, and invincibility. However, fans have pointed out how the suit looks worn out.

The overall imagery, as well as the seemingly weathered-out costume, has been brought up by multiple fans. Again, that is something that might be more dependent on the kind of direction James Gunn had decided for the movie in itself.

Still, fans seemingly have plenty of reasons to already despite David Corenswet’s depiction of Superman, even when the actual movie release is still more than a year away.

