The 2010 action-comedy Knight and Day revolves around June Havens, an unsuspecting woman who encounters Roy Miller, a runaway spy. What begins as a serendipitous meeting at an airport evolves into an escapade packed with rapid chases, and stunts. As June becomes immersed in Roy’s world of espionage, the distinctions between friend and foe fade, causing her to doubt whom to trust.

Tom Cruise plays the mysterious agent Roy, whereas Cameron Diaz portrays June, bringing moments of humor to the film.

Fans of Knight and Day tend to look back fondly at its mix of exciting action scenes and playful dialogue. For those seeking more movies offering a similar experience, here are six titles that bring the espionage drama.

John Wick 3, Kingsman, and 4 other movies like Knight and Day

1) Skyfall

A failed mission, a broken spy, and an antagonist who understands how to hit him where it hurts—Skyfall leads James Bond into untested domains just like Roy Miller in Knight and Day.

Launched in 2012, the film features Daniel Craig reprising his role as the MI6 agent, confronting one of his most intimate and destructive dangers to date. When a cyber-attack reveals undercover agents worldwide, Bond is pulled back into action to shield M (Judi Dench) from a haunting figure from her history—Silva (Javier Bardem), an ex-operative with a grudge and a perilous scheme.

The movie takes place in stunning settings, ranging from the streets of Shanghai to the rough terrains of Scotland. Intense chases, combat scenes, and mental mind games maintain elevated tension. Sam Mendes’ direction achieves a special combination of action and emotion, while Roger Deakins’ cinematography provides visuals that enhance each scene.

For fans of Knight and Day, Skyfall delivers another serving of espionage, action, and captivating performances—only with a more sinister tone.

2) Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Released in 2014, Kingsman: The Secret Service tells the story of Eggsy (Taron Egerton), a clever yet defiant young man who is unexpectedly enlisted into a secretive group called the Kingsman. With the guidance of an experienced superior Harry Hart (Colin Firth), Eggsy is propelled into a training regimen.

Tech tycoon Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson) has a malevolent scheme centered around mass mind manipulation, and only the Kingsman agents can stop him. Helmed by Matthew Vaughn, Kingsman presents fast-paced action and combines comedy with seriousness.

Admirers of the adrenaline-packed excitement of Knight and Day, Kingsman provides a comparable blend of unique heroes, and espionage—only with a touch more grit.

3) Mission Impossible: Rouge Nation (2015)

Stills from Rouge Nation trailer (image via YouTube)

Not unlike other entries in the franchise, the story follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) as he confronts the Syndicate, a covert group of former agents aiming to undermine global stability from within. With the IMF dissolved and lacking official support, Hunt must depend on his loyal team—Benji (Simon Pegg), Luther (Ving Rhames), Brandt (Jeremy Renner), and the mysterious Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson)—whose real loyalties are still unknown.

Christopher McQuarrie, in-charge of direction, maintains a gripping tension throughout the film that sustains the momentum. The movie achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success, garnering positive reviews for its action choreography and winning the Critics' Choice Award for Best Action Film.

For fans of the mix of espionage excitement and sleek action in Knight and Day, Mission Impossible: Rouge Nation offers that and beyond—with an added touch of high-stakes operations.

4) Get Smart (2008)

Stills from Get Smart (image via Netflix)

Certain spies depend on tools, and extensive training, some navigate difficult situations with unwavering resolve. Get Smart is about the latter. Released in 2008, this film features Maxwell Smart (Steve Carell), a bright yet novice analyst employed by CONTROL, a covert intelligence agency in the U.S.

When the organization's main office is assaulted and its agents are put at risk, Max is elevated to the rank of field operative. His mission is to prevent the malevolent schemes of KAOS, a competing spy agency, before it becomes too late. He teams up with Agent 99 (Anne Hathaway) to carry out this task.

The movie combines slapstick humor with traditional espionage excitement. If viewers appreciated the combination of spy elements and comedy in Knight and Day, then Get Smart provides a comparable mix—filled with humor, covert escapades, and numerous twists.

5) John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum continues from where the last film ended, featuring Keanu Reeves’ iconic assassin fleeing after violating the sacred laws of the criminal world. A $14 million reward hangs above him, transforming former friends into relentless hunters.

With no place to conceal himself as the streets of New York are not safe anymore, Wick reaches out to former allies. His journey starts from the bright neon city to the expansive Moroccan desert, desperately trying to discover a means to survive.

Visually captivating and filled with intricately crafted fight scenes, John Wick 3 has established itself as a highlight in contemporary action films in the eyes of many. For those who enjoyed Knight and Day, this movie offers a thrilling spectacle.

6) Johnny English (2003)

Rowan Atkinson in Johnny English (Image via Google Play)

Johnny English turns the traditional spy thriller formula on its head, offering a comedy that thrives in chaos, confusion, and sheer chance. Featuring Rowan Atkinson, renowned for playing Mr. Bean, this movie depicts MI7 agent navigating a perilous mission.

When the Crown Jewels are taken and Britain's leading spies are killed, the nation’s final chance lies with Johnny English—an agent who has more self-assurance than skill. Joined by the constantly enduring Bough (Ben Miller) and the enigmatic Lorna Campbell (Natalie Imbruglia), English confronts the villain, Pascal Sauvage (John Malkovich).

Filled with slapstick comedy, gadgets, action scenes, Johnny English maintains a lighthearted tone. People who enjoyed Knight and Day and appreciate action mixed with humor will discover much to enjoy in this spy spoof.

For fans of Knight and Day who crave more action, quirky humor, and unforgettable characters, these films may offer just the right blend. From high-paced adventures to spy-filled chaos, each one delivers something fresh and exciting.

