7 Best Kieran Culkin Shows and Movies to Watch in 2025

Kieran Culkin has built a strong career in Hollywood. He started his career as an actor and child artist. He made his place in Tinseltown in the 1990s and has become a household name in the present day.

Kieran Culkin has displayed a strong range in both drama and comedy. He portrays complex characters with nuance and skill.

His performance often steals the spotlight from renowned stars. The actor has earned critical acclaim for his work and ended up winning several awards, including a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

Kieran Culkin shines in big television series and independent movies. He continues to choose engaging projects that display his abilities. Here is the list of a few movies and shows that highlight his evolution as a performer.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the writer.

A Real Pain, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Igby Goes Down, and four other Kieran Culkin movies and shows to watch in 2025

1) Succession

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show represents Kieran Culkin's most seasoned performance to date. He portrays the role of Roman Roy in this drama series.

Roman is the youngest son of media tycoon Logan Roy and struggles with personal ambition and family loyalty. Kieran Culkin brings raw emotions and humor to the role.

The series follows the Roy family's fight to dominate their media empire. Roman competes with his siblings for their father's approval. Kieran Culkin's character deals with father issues and childhood trauma.

The show ran for four seasons and won multiple Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. Kieran Culkin as Roman became recognized among fans.

This drama series is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

2) A Real Pain

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A Real Pain showcases Kieran Culkin in a leading role. He acts alongside Jesse Eisenberg in this comedy-drama movie. The premise of the story follows the trip of two cousins to Poland. They join a Holocaust memorial tour to pay homage to their grandmother.

Kieran Culkin plays the role of Benji, the easy-going cousin. Eisenberg's character is more coy and cautious. Both cousins have become emotionally distanced over the years, and the trip becomes a journey of reconnection and self-discovery.

The storyline explores themes of Jewish identity, family dysfunction, and grief. It blends serious historical subject matter and light comedy. Kieran Culkin delivers both emotional depth and comic relief in the movie.

A Real Pain is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This storyline features Culkin as Wallace Wells. He portrays the role of Scott Pilgrim's (portrayed by Michael Cera) roommate and best friend. Wallace additionally provides humor throughout the movie. He offers advice while dealing with Scott's romantic life.

The film adapts Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series. Scott must defeat all seven evil exes of his girlfriend. The movie utilizes comic book and video game visual effects. It creates an eccentric pop culture viewing experience.

Kieran Culkin steals the spotlight with his witty dialogue. Additionally, he depicts the character's sexual orientation with confidence in the movie. He serves as Scott's voice of reason and brings more conviction to the fantastical story.

This film is available on Apple TV for viewers to watch.

4) Igby Goes Down

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Igby Goes Down provided Culkin with his first lead role. He embodies the role of Igby Slocumb, a rebellious teenager who comes from an elite family. This results in him getting expelled from multiple private schools.

He denies his family's elite lifestyle and moves to New York City to learn about himself. The movie explores themes of family, growing up, and class.

Kieran Culkin received his first Golden Globe nomination for this movie. He was just 20 years of age during filming. The acting portrayed his ability to carry a film. He also received critical acclaim for his impactful screen presence and intense acting.

This movie is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

5) The Cider House Rules

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features Culkin in a supporting role. He portrays the role of Buster in this coming-of-age drama. The movie takes place at an orphanage in 1940s Maine. Buster becomes one of the older orphans who take care of the younger kids.

The premise of the story follows Homer Wells (portrayed by Tobey Maguire). Homer grows up under the care of Dr.Larch (portrayed by Michael Clain). The storyline deals with complicated, morally ambiguous topics like war and abortion.

Culkin displayed maturity despite his young age. His sequences with Michael Caine in the movie highlight his acting skills. The movie received seven Oscar nominations. It won two Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Caine. The film proved that Culkin could hold his own with other renowned actors.

This intense drama movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Fargo Season 2

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show features Culkin as Rye Gerhardt. He only appears for two seasons of the anthology show as the youngest son of a Midwest crime family. His character's demise sets the entire season's central storyline in motion.

The season is set in 1979 in Minnesota and North Dakota. It connects to the former Coen Brothers movie. The ensemble cast includes Patrick Wilson, Kristen Dunst, and Ted Danson. The series blends crime drama and dark comedy.

Kieran Culkin brings a lot of authenticity and conviction to his limited screen time. Rye is impulsive and eager to prove himself. The acting foreshadowed his later success in Succession. The critics noted his potential to create a recognized character quickly.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features Culkin (portrayed as Tim Sullivan) as a student in a Catholic school in the 1970s. He stars alongside Emile Hirsch in this coming-of-age drama. The movie's premise follows four boys coping with strict religious education through comic books and pranks. The narrative blends animation sequences and live-action.

The animated elements represent the boys' comic book creations. Tim and his pals rebel against their stern teachers. Their pranks escalate throughout the movie.

Culkin captures the character's confusion and anger. Tim struggles with religious guilt and adolescence. The movie addresses intense topics like trauma and abuse. The movie won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature.

These are some of the most popular Kieran Culkin shows and movies to watch in 2025. Let us know in the comments section which is your favourite.

