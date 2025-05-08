7 crime thrillers to watch if you liked ‘Inside Man: Most Wanted’

Inside Man: Most Wanted (2019) is a crime thriller that follows Ariella Barash (AKA Most Wanted) and her gang of robbers who execute a heist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and take tourists hostage. It is up to FBI negotiator Brynn Stewart and NYPD negotiator Remy Darbonne to diffuse the situation.

Ad

Directed by M.J. Bassett, the movie is a sequel to Inside Man starring Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, and Jodie Foster. Although the sequel received middling reviews, fans enjoyed its fast-paced premise and memorable performances, notably from Aml Ameen as NYPD officer Darbonne.

Fans of Inside Man: Most Wanted will enjoy more such crime thrillers!

The Bank Job, Heat, and other crime thrillers for fans of Inside Man: Most Wanted

1) The Bank Job (2008)

Ad

Trending

Statham in The Bank Job (Image via Prime Video)

Gang blackmail, compromising photos of the crown, and a precarious deal within the British Security Services (MI5) bring a bank heist opportunity to a criminal-turned-struggling car mechanic named Terry Leather (Jason Statham). Leather puts together a trusted team to pull off the heist, not knowing the whole story.

Ad

Fans of Inside Man: Most Wanted will enjoy the heist's clever execution and the fast-paced events that follow once the gang escapes after almost getting caught. Directed by Roger Donaldson, the movie is based on the real-life incident of the 1971 Lloyds Bank Robbery in London.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix

2) Heat (1995)

Pacino in Heat (Image via Prime Video)

Robert De Niro plays Neil McCauley, a professional thief and heist expert living a solitary life. Al Pacino is the LAPD officer Vincent Hanna, determined to catch him in the act. In this cat-and-mouse crime thriller directed by Michael Mann, things come to a head when McCauley attempts one final grand heist before he retires.

Ad

Inside Man: Most Wanted and Heat are both movies about the battle of wits between two brilliant groups on either side of the tracks. Fans of crime thrillers must revisit one of the OG films in the genre that inspired its predecessors. With Pacino and De Niro marking their first collaboration, the movie is considered sensational.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Heist (2001)

Hackman and DeVito in Heist (Image via Prime Video)

When professional thief Joe Moore (Gene Hackman) gets caught on security surveillance during a jewelry store robbery escape, he decides to retire and disappear. However, Joe's fence, Mickey (Danny DeVito), has other plans. He withholds the loot from the jewelry store heist until Joe and his crew undertake one more heist.

Ad

Fans of the motives and plans behind the heist in Inside Man: Most Wanted will enjoy this crime drama directed by David Mamet. With memorable performances from Hackman and DeVito, the movie is a perfect entertainer for fans of the genre.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) The Score (2001)

A still from The Score (Image via Prime Video)

A royal sceptre smuggled into Canada and held in the basement of the Montreal Customs House brings master safe-cracker Nick Wells (Robert De Niro) out of almost retirement. If he pulls off the heist, he gets a $6 million cut. But high-tech security, trouble in paradise with his girlfriend Diane, and the job's mastermind, Jack Teller (Edward Norton), stand in the way.

Ad

Fans of Inside Man: Most Wanted, looking for a more heist-centric movie from the thieves' point of view, will enjoy this classic. With memorable performances from De Niro and Norton, the movie's entertaining premise promises a great watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) The Town (2010)

Affleck in The Town (Image via Prime Video)

A heist crew, consisting of Doug (Ben Affleck), Jem (Jeremy Renner), Gloansy, and Dez, commits a bank robbery wearing nun outfits and masks. When Jem takes the bank manager, Claire (Rebecca Hall), hostage and then releases her, Doug worries she might turn them in. In a strange turn of events, Doug ends up falling in love with Claire.

Ad

The Town consists of a similar premise to Inside Man: Most Wanted, but a romance angle throws a wrench in the works. It adds a layer of intrigue and tension, making fans wonder whether the crew would get outed while hoping the unlikely pair end up together. Jeremy Renner was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Jem.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Ad

A still from Dog Day Afternoon (Image via Amazon)

What starts as Sonny Wortzik's simple bank robbery plans to fund his lover's medical expenses soon spirals out of control, with Wortzik taking hostages and law enforcement getting involved. Ultimately, Wortzik manipulates public opinion in his favor and tries to escape unharmed.

Ad

Inside Man: Most Wanted fans will enjoy the socio-cultural commentary the movie establishes through Al Pacino's memorable performance as Sonny. The movie is driven by its unique premise: What happens when a first-time thief with good intentions ends up in a horrific situation of his own doing? It is based on a real-life bank robbery in Brooklyn, New York.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) The Negotiator (1998)

Jackson in and as The Negotiator (Image via Prime Video)

Samuel L. Jackson stars as the honest Chicago police officer and hostage negotiator Danny Roman, who gets caught in the crossfire of corruption and murder within his department. To save his reputation, career, and life, he takes a few corrupt officials hostage.

Ad

Inside Man: Most Wanted and The Negotiator both examine the art of hostage negotiations, but the latter is told through the unique premise of internal conflict within law enforcement. Jackson and Kevin Spacey (who plays the counter-negotiator Chris Sabian) represent the nuanced world of politics.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Inside Man: Most Wanted fans can also check out crime thrillers like the Ocean's franchise and crime comedies like Army of Thieves. For fans interested in director Bassett's other films, check out Rogue (2020), Deathwatch (2002), and Wilderness (2006).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More