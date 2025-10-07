7 LaKeith Stanfield Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Him in Prime Video's 'Play Dirty'

LaKeith Stanfield has become one of Hollywood's most compelling performers. His recent work in Prime Video's Play Dirty displays his range once again. The thriller follows a complicated narrative that keeps the audience on edge. Stanfield brings nuance to every role he takes on. His career spans major studio projects and independent films.

Every performance reveals something new about his abilities. From playing real-life figures to fictional characters, he transformed entirely. His filmography offers a rich collection of stories. Audiences who enjoyed his work in Play Dirty will find plenty more to discover.

The following seven productions highlight different sides of Lekeith Stanfield's talent. Every movie presents unique challenges that he meets with skill. His choices reflect an artist unafraid to take risks.

1) Sorry to Bother You (2018)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Cassius Green navigates challenges while trying to make ends meet at a telemarketing company. Everything transforms when he finds out his white voice.

The bizarre comedy takes an unexpected turn as Cassius climbs the corporate ladder. LaKeith Stanfield leads the wild ride through identity and capitalism.

The director Boots Riley crafted a world that feels both strange and familiar. The movie asks tough questions without providing simple answers. Stanfield's acting anchors the surreal elements in raw, emotional authenticity. His character encounters moral dilemmas that challenge his sense of self.

The movie blends sharp social commentary with humor. Audiences witness a transformation that goes beyond the surface. The role established LaKeith Stanfield as a fearless leading man. His commitment to the strange premise never wavers.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Fred Hampton led the Chicago chapter of the Black Panther Party during the late 1960s. LaKeith Stanfield portrays William O'Neal, the FBI informant who infiltrated the organization. The historical drama explores betrayal from multiple perspectives.

Stanfield captures the internal conflict of a man caught between different worlds. His portrayal earned him an Academy Award nomination. The tension forms for O'Neal as he gets deeper into his role. Every sequence carries weight as history transcends towards its disastrous conclusion. Stanfield displays the complexity of someone making difficult choices.

His performance reveals vulnerability beneath deception. The movie never simplifies its characters ' motivations. LaKeith Stanfield delivers one of his most compelling performances in this production. The moral ambiguity makes his character memorable.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Get Out (2017)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie follows Chris Washington as he visits his girlfriend's family for a weekend. Something feels amiss about the suburban neighborhood. Jordan Peele's directorial debut became a cultural phenomenon. LaKeith Standfield appears as Andre Logan King in a brief but memorable role.

His character provides significant clues about the unfolding mystery. The horror thriller explores racism through a genre lens. Stanfield's presence adds to the mounting stress. His sequences create moments of fear and dread.

The movie is effective because every element contributes to the larger narrative. Even in a supporting role, Lakieth Stanfield makes an impact. His acting hints at the terror beneath the surface. The movie remains a compelling viewing for thriller fans.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) Knives Out (2019)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A wealthy crime novelist dies under mysterious circumstances. Detective Benoit Blanc embarks on a journey to investigate the eccentric family. LaKeith Stanfield embodies the role of Trooper Wagner, a state trooper assisting with the case. The ensemble cast brings Rian Johnson's whodunit to reality. Stanfield brings quiet intelligence to his role. He observes the chaos and careful attention.

The mystery unfolds through complex plotting and witty dialogue. Every family member becomes a suspect in turn. LaKeith Stanfield grounds the more theatrical factors. The movie revitalized the classic mystery genre. Stanfield proves he can shine in any ensemble.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Uncut Gems (2019)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Howard Ratner beats everything in a lethal game. The Safdie Brothers create relentless tension throughout. LaKeith Stanfield portrays Demany, a street hustler who connects worlds. He brings clients to Howard's jewellery shop. Stanfield moves through the chaos with calculated ease. His character understands the showroom and the streets.

The acting adds texture to the frantic story. Every character exists in Howard's orbit of risk. LaKeith Stanfield makes Demant feel real and lived-in. The movie never stops moving, and neither does he. His sequences crackle with an authentic New York vibe. This role displays his potential to inhabit any world.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Selma (2014)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The voting rights marches of 1965 transformed America. Ava DuVernay's historical drama deals with this pivotal moment. LaKeith Stanfield embodies the role of civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson. His character's fate sparks significant events in the movement. Stanfield brings humanity to this real-life figure.

The chaos and explosive violence his character encounters feel real and immediate. His acting honours the sacrifice of activists. The movie depicts history with anger and reverence. LaKeith Stanfield makes audiences feel the high stakes. Even in limited screen time, he creates a lasting influence. The film remains necessary and powerful. His work here announced a crucial talent.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Atlanta (2016-2022)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Darius stands apart from everyone around him. The production series follows the lives of individuals in Atlanta's rap scene. LaKeith Stanfield embodies the role of philosophical oddball across four seasons.

His character sees the world from different angles. The series blends social commentary with comedy and surrealism. Stanfield created one of television's most real characters. Darius delivers wisdom wrapped in strangeness. His timing makes absurd moments feel organic. The show earned him critical acclaim and several awards. LaKeith Stanfield received Emmy nominations for this role. His work on Atlanta influenced countless other shows. This character remains his most iconic creation.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven LaKeith Stanfield movies and shows to watch if you liked watching him in Prime Video's Play Dirty.

