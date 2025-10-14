7 mental health focused movies to watch if you loved ‘Steve’

Steve is a reform school drama starring Cillian Murphy and directed by Tim Mielants, based on Max Porter’s 2023 novel Shy.

Set in the mid-1990s, it follows headteacher Steve as he fights to save his school while struggling with his own mental health, alongside troubled teen Shy, who faces self-destructive impulses and a difficult past.

Framed through a documentary crew interviewing staff and students, the film weaves personal drama with social commentary. Produced by Murphy and Alan Moloney, Steve earned positive reviews upon its premiere and quickly topped Netflix in Ireland for its performances and storytelling.

If viewers liked watching Steve for its themes of personal growth and the impact of relationships, then here are seven other mental health-focused movies.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, and 6 other mental health focused movies like Steve

1) It's Kind Of A Funny Story

It’s Kind of a Funny Story is an American comedy-drama movie (Image via Apple TV+)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010) is an American comedy-drama film written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, adapted from Ned Vizzini’s 2006 novel.

Starring Keir Gilchrist, Zach Galifianakis, Emma Roberts, and Viola Davis, the film follows Craig Gilner, a teenager who voluntarily checks himself into a psychiatric ward after struggling with depression and academic pressure.

With the adolescent ward closed, Craig spends five days in the adult unit, initially anxious about his decision and how his peers might perceive him.

Like Steve, this film explores the impact of mental health on daily life, focusing on young Craig as he faces depression and self-discovery within an institutional setting, emphasizing the importance of support and mentorship.

2) Silver Linings Playbook

Silver Linings Playbook is a romantic comedy-drama starring Bradley Cooper (Image via Apple TV+)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012), directed by David O. Russell and based on Matthew Quick’s novel, is a romantic comedy-drama starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, and Jacki Weaver.

It follows Pat Solitano Jr., a man with bipolar disorder who, after eight months in a psychiatric facility, tries to rebuild his life and win back his estranged wife. He meets Tiffany Maxwell, a young widow with her own struggles, who agrees to help him if he joins her in a dance competition.

As they train, their friendship grows, leading both toward healing and self-acceptance.

In a manner similar to Steve, Pat’s journey through bipolar disorder illustrates how personal struggles affect relationships and self-perception, showing the role of human connection in healing.

3) The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a coming-of-age drama (Image via Apple TV+)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), written and directed by Stephen Chbosky from his own novel, is a coming-of-age drama starring Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, and Ezra Miller.

It follows Charlie, a shy teen recovering from trauma and depression as he starts high school and befriends two seniors, Sam and Patrick. Told through letters to an unnamed friend, the film explores adolescence, love, and mental health, earning acclaim for its emotional honesty and heartfelt performances.

Set in the early '90s, Charlie’s journey reveals the repressed trauma tied to his late Aunt Helen. As his friendship with Sam and Patrick helps him rediscover belonging and joy, he also faces painful memories and a breakdown.

Much like Steve, Charlie’s recovery from trauma and depression portrays the challenges of adolescence and the need for guidance and understanding from those around him.

4) Take Shelter

Take Shelter is a psychological thriller (Image via Apple TV+)

Take Shelter (2011), written and directed by Jeff Nichols, is a psychological thriller starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. It follows Curtis LaForche, a husband and father plagued by apocalyptic visions that make him question whether he is protecting his family from a real storm or his own deteriorating mind.

As he becomes obsessed with building a shelter, his erratic behavior strains his marriage, friendships, and job, while his family history of schizophrenia fuels his growing fear that he’s losing control.

Like Steve, Curtis’s story examines the effects of mental strain on family and community, showing how internal psychological battles can parallel external pressures and responsibilities.

5) One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is a psychological comedy-drama (Image via Apple TV+)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), directed by Miloš Forman and based on Ken Kesey’s novel, is a psychological comedy-drama starring Jack Nicholson as Randle McMurphy and Louise Fletcher as Nurse Ratched.

McMurphy feigns mental illness to avoid prison labor and disrupts the oppressive routines of a psychiatric hospital, inspiring fellow patients like Billy Bibbit and Chief Bromden to reclaim their confidence and individuality.

Facing punishment including electroconvulsive therapy and a lobotomy, McMurphy’s influence endures when Chief Bromden carries out his escape plan, symbolizing freedom and resistance.

Similar to Steve, McMurphy’s confrontation with institutional control and the mental health system reveals the struggle for autonomy and self-expression in a constrained environment.

6) The United States Of Leland

The United States of Leland follows Leland, an emotionally detached teenager (Image via Apple TV+)

The United States of Leland (2003), written and directed by Matthew Ryan Hoge, is a drama starring Ryan Gosling, Don Cheadle, Chris Klein, and Jena Malone.

The film follows Leland, an emotionally detached teenager who seemingly randomly murders a young boy, Ryan Pollard, and explores the aftermath through his interactions with Pearl Madison, a juvenile hall teacher.

Pearl, sensing something unique in Leland, helps him keep a journal and hold private discussions, hoping to understand Leland’s motives and capture his story.

In a way akin to Steve, Leland’s emotional detachment and moral confusion reveal how mental and emotional states can drive actions, affecting both oneself and others.

7) Aftersun

Aftersun is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama (Image via Apple TV+)

Aftersun (2022), written and directed by Charlotte Wells in her feature debut, is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio.

Loosely based on Wells’ childhood, it follows 11-year-old Sophie on a holiday with her father, Calum, at a Turkish resort, capturing his hidden struggles with depression and anxiety through her camcorder as they share moments of bonding and tension.

The film shifts between Sophie’s childhood memories and her adult reflections in New York, portraying love and memory.

Like Steve, the film delves into hidden mental health struggles, showing how Calum’s depression and anxiety shape his relationship with his daughter and the subtle, long-lasting effects on those around him.

Interested viewers can watch Steve on Netflix.

