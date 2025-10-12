7 Romantic Comedies to Watch If You Liked Maintenance Required

Maintenance Required brings a creative twist to the romantic comedy genre with its blend of unexpected romance and workplace rivalry. The movie centers on Charlie, who owns and operates an all-female auto repair shop. Her world shifts upside down when a corporate

Her world shifts when a corporate competitor opens across the street. She finds comfort in an anonymous online pal. However, there is a twist. The friend is her actual business rival, Beau.

The film examines the themes of connection, identity, and the masks people wear in professional settings. For viewers who loved watching

Maintenance Required for its mix of competitions, sparks, and anonymous romance, these seven productions will convey that feeling intact. Each one shares elements that made Maintenance Required unique. From digital connections to workplace chaos, these picks deliver charm and chemistry.

1) You've Got Mail (1998)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks star in this classic tale of anonymous email friendship. Kathleen owns a small bookstore, and Joe runs a corporate bookstore chain. They clash in business but connect deeply through their computers. Neither one of them knows the other's real identity.

The movie explores how people can be enemies in person but soulmates online. Like Maintenance Required, this film demonstrates that competition does not always hinder connection. The workplace rivalry adds tension in every sequence. Their email exchanges feel genuine and warm. When reality and digital worlds merge, sparks fly. The narrative reminds us that sometimes the person we are looking for is right in front of us.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) The Proposal (2009)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Sandra Bullock portrays a demanding editor facing deportation. Ryan Reynolds is her assistant, and she persuades him to participate in a fake engagement with her to stay in the country.

What starts as a business arrangement becomes something real. Their workplace dynamic shifts throughout the movie. The power balance between employees and employers gives rise to several conflicts. But underneath the tension, there's chemistry. Like Maintenance Required, the movie uses a professional setting to fuel romance.

The two leads constantly challenge each other and bicker. Yet their connection grows stronger with every obstacle they face. The film demonstrates that love can flourish in the most unexpected circumstances.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Set It Up (2018)

Two overworked assistants hatch a plan to set up their demanding bosses. Harper and Chalroe work in the same building, but they barely have time for their own lives.

So they scheme to get their bosses together, hoping for more manageable workloads. The plan backfires in the best way. While orchestrating romance for others, they explore their own connection. The film accurately captures urban workplace culture. Like Maintenance Required, it shows how work relationships can shift into something more.

The banter feels organic and fresh. The chemistry builds slowly but surely. The Netflix movie brings fresh energy to the familiar territory of romantic comedy.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) The Switch (2010)

Jennifer Aniston embodies the role of Kassie, a woman choosing artificial insemination. Jason Bateman is her best friend, Wally. In a drunken moment, he switches the donor sample with his own.

Years pass before he confesses. Their friendship already has depth. The revelation adds complexity to everything. Like Maintenance Required, this movie explores secrets that threaten relationships. The characters must navigate deception and truth. Wally watches Kassie raise his son with knowing. The situation becomes increasingly complex over time. When honesty finally emerges, they must rebuild from the ground up. The film strikes a balance between comedy and genuine emotional stakes.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Ryan Reynolds portrays a father telling his daughter about how he met her mother. But he changes the names in his story. She has to guess which woman he married.

The movie weaves through several relationships across different time periods. Each woman represents a different path his life could have taken. Like Like Maintenance Required, the film explores the themes of revelation and identity. The viewers piece together clues throughout. The nonlinear structure keeps things engaging.

The romance feels earned rather than forced. By the end, the truth reshapes everything we thought we knew.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6)Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Sandra Bullock returns as Lucy in this film, now an environmental lawyer. Hugh Grant portrays the role of George, a wealthy real estate developer. She works for him despite the opposing values. Their professional relationship becomes highly personal.

He depends on her for everything. She wants to quit but keeps getting pulled back. Like 'Maintenance Required,' workplace boundaries blur into connection. The power dynamic shifts throughout the movie. Their witty exchanges drive the narrative forward. Chemistry builds through cooperation and conflict. The film shows how working closely with someone can reveal unexpected compatibility.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Hating Game (2021)

Joshua Templeman and Lucy Hutton work at the same publishing company. They sit across from each other every day. Their companies merged, creating instant rivalry. They compete for the same promotion.

Every interaction crackles with tension. But underneath the antagonism lives something else completely. Like Maintenance Required, this movie transforms workplace competition into a romantic story. The characters continually challenge each other. Their verbal sparring matches feel like foreplay. The line between love and becomes increasingly blurred. When they finally accept their feelings, the payoff feels sorted.

The movie is available on Amazon Platforms for viewers to watch.

These are seven romantic comedies to watch if you liked Maintenance Required.

