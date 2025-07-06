7 Best Tom Hanks Movies to Watch if You Liked Him on A Man Called Otto

Tom Hanks has cemented his position in the film industry with his impeccable acting skills. His role as Otto in A Man Called Otto highlights his acting skills once again.

The movie is an adaptation of a book that follows the life of cranky widower Ott Anderson, who lives alone after his wife's passing. He encounters a quick-witted, pregnant lady, and they form an eccentric friendship that changes his life.

Tom Hanks brought a natural warmth to the movie, which might encourage some viewers to explore more of his films. Movies like A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, Sleepless in Seattle, and The Green Mile also offer moments of heartwarming emotions and quiet charm that Tom Hanks brought to audiences through A Man Called Otto.

Disclaimer: This listicle is based on the author's personal opinions and is not ranked in any particular order.

Forrest Gump, The Terminal, Cast Away, and four other Tom Hanks movies to watch if you liked A Man Called Otto

1) A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This film stars Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers, a beloved children's TV host. The storyline follows a writer who meets Rogers. Initially, the writer comes across as distant and harsh, but Rogers transformed his life with warmth and kindness.

Tom Hanks perfectly embodies Roger's gentle and soft demeanor. His communication is subtle and reciprocal. The story sends a message to the audience about how one person can bring change in people's lives.

The heartfelt moments from the confrontations in this film evoke a sense of belonging among viewers and underscore the power of hope and kindness in the world. Additionally, there is a restaurant scene that is highly impactful, compelling viewers to think about the people who care about them.

As the camera pans to strangers, the moment effectively brings tears to the audience's eyes, showing how love connects people, just like it did in A Man Called Otto.

This film is available on Apple TV+ for viewers to watch.

2) Forrest Gump

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Forrest Gump turned out to be a breakthrough in Tom Hanks' career. He plays an innocent man with attention disorder who navigates his life through love, loss, and grief. Forrest becomes a war hero and an accidental businessman, remaining kind and humble throughout.

The movie also highlights Forrest's complicated love life with Jenny. He never gives up on her, even when all the odds go against him. This mirrors the love of Otto for his wife after she died in A Man Called Otto. Hanks, with his subtle expressions and few words, makes this character even more lovable in such challenging situations.

The viewers root for Forrest in every scene. His dialogues become pop-culture favorite quotes. Young Hanks brings a lot of naivety to this role as Forrest sees good in everyone he encounters. This film demonstrates how simplicity can often take people farther than most believe.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Cast Away

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Certain films rely solely on the protagonist to carry the entire narrative, and Cast Away is one such film whose fate fell on Tom Hanks' shoulders, and he handles it remarkably well. The premise of the story follows Tom Hanks as Chuck, a man stuck on an island after a plane crash.

He is left to his own devices to survive and encounters unimaginable challenges along the way. The realistic elements of this situation are brought through Tom Hanks' disciplined performance. He even lost weight for this role like a real survivor stuck on a man-less island.

Chuck forms an unlikely bond with a volleyball to keep his mind sane from the isolation all around and even names it Wilson, making the viewers sigh with hope and love. This unlikely friendship resonates with Otto's unexpected bond with his neighbour, which brings hope to his otherwise tragic life.

The movie holds a strong testament to Tom Hanks' acting skills and caliber in taking on demanding roles. He quietly compels the viewers to care about a lonely man's journey through his performance. Chuck's determination offers a soft reminder that resilient and willful humans can deal with any physical and emotional challenges.

The film is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) The Terminal

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Viktor gets trapped in an airport for months as his country comes under threat. Tom Hanks embodies the role of this immigrant character with ease. Viktor cannot speak the language of the locals and cannot leave the airport due to document complications.

He decides to turn this challenge into an opportunity and start a living off all available resources in the airport. He ends up winning the hearts of the airport staff and the English language, while also finding love in an air hostess.

The affection the protagonist receives from the airport staff resembles the love Otto received from his neighbours in A Man Called Otto.

The storylines and Tom Hanks' acting make the viewers believe that home is where you feel loved and appreciated. The comical instances of immigration struggles and the protagonist's survival evoke moments of laughter in the audience.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Big

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Tom Hanks brings his funny and carefree side to this movie. He plays the role of a boy, Josh, who wishes to get big, and his wish is unexpectedly fulfilled.

Josh now faces new challenges of navigating adult life with a child's psychology. This results in various hilarious and touching moments throughout the movie. One of the most memorable scenes is the toy store piano scene, where Hanks plays music with his boss. The pure, simple pleasure on his face reminds viewers of their childhoods.

Tom Hanks makes Josh feel sweet and believable and displays wonder at adult experiences. The movie encourages audiences to stay curious at any age, allowing them to relive their innocence. Just like Otto's innocence in A Man Called Otto, it allowed him to embrace new experiences with his neighbors.

The film is available on Disney Hotstar for viewers to watch.

6) Sleepless in Seattle

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Sleepless in Seattle made Tom Hanks one of the most lovable characters by evoking empathy and kindness in the hearts of viewers. He plays the role of a widowed father named Sam. His son Jonah takes it upon himself to bring new love to his father, and this ends up with Sam talking about his grief on the radio.

Many women are touched by his genuine words, and one of them is Annie, who cannot help but reach out to Sam in any way she can. The beautiful new love blooming in the most wholesome and surprising ways for Sam brings tears of happiness to the eyes of viewers.

Tom Hanks as Sam and Meg Ryan as Annie share a beautiful chemistry on the screen, despite their very few moments together. The story makes the audience believe in a second chance at receiving love, just like Otto did in a more platonic fashion through his neighbor, Marisol.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Green Mile

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The story centers around a correctional officer named Paul (portrayed by Tom Hanks), in charge of a gentle giant named John Coffey who is on death row. Paul soon learns that John has healing powers but is wrongfully convicted. Therefore, Paul tries to help him out of the corrupt system.

The movie depicts Hanks as the torchbearer against injustice, someone who sees the kindness in people others fear. Despite the film's heavy themes, Tom Hanks brings warmth and softness to this intense story. He proves goodness exists in the saddest of times. This theme of light through the darkest moments is also reflected in A Man Called Otto, where the main character finds hope and connection amidst his grief.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven movies starring Tom Hanks are among the many reasons for his enduring popularity in the entertainment industry. Let us know in the comments section which one you liked the most.

