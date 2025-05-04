Adult Best Friends ending explained: Did Katie and Delaney make up?

Adult Best Friends is a comedy-drama film directed by Delaney Buffett from a screenplay she co-wrote with Katie Corwin. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2024. It is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Ad

The film tells the story of two young women, Katie and Delaney, who have been inseparable since childhood. However, as they moved towards the depths of adulthood, Katie's decision to settle down was tough for Delaney to accept. The two get into a big fight, but eventually make up.

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

"Inseparable since childhood, levelheaded Katie takes her codependent best friend Delaney on a girls’ trip to break the news that she is getting married. Things do not go as planned."

Ad

Trending

The film stars Katie Corwin, Delaney Buffett, Zachary Quinto, Cazzie David, Mason Gooding, Casey Wilson, Owen Thiele, Benjamin Norris, Alexander Hodge, and Carmen Christopher in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead. Read at your own discretion.

Adult Best Friends is about the friendship between Katie and Delaney

Ad

Adult Best Friends begins with young Katie and Delaney connecting at a sleepover in their pre-teens. They ask each other if they have a best friend, and soon fill in that space in each other's lives, growing into adulthood together with joyful memories. A montage of these memories is played in the title sequence of the film.

The story then shifts to the present day, where both women have developed distinct personalities. Katie is a grounded individual with conventional aspirations of family and children, dating a sweet man, John. On the contrary, Delaney enjoyed the freedom and whimsicality of being an independent woman, partying through her 30s, and engaging in casual relationships.

Ad

The idea of settling down and living a conventional life with a husband was inconceivable for Delaney. She even harbours a certain disdain for women who choose that life. So when John proposed to Katie, breaking the news of her engagement to Delaney became a complicated matter.

Katie decided to spend a getaway with her best friend and then tell her about the latest progress in her life.

Delaney found out about Katie's engagement accidentally in Adult Best Friends

Ad

Katie takes Delaney to their childhood beach town for the weekend getaway. They stayed at a rental place where the owner had installed cameras in the living room. During the trip, they meet a group of friends, one of whom, Charlie, vibes with Katie. The group plans to pull an all-nighter the next night.

During the outing, Delaney tries to seduce one of the men, who continuously ignores her advances, while his friend tries to gain her attention. On the other hand, things become awkward between Katie and Charlie when she mistakenly thinks that he is inviting her alone to his hotel.

Ad

Back at their stay, Delaney got drunk and high on cocaine after discovering Katie's engagement. Katie had kept both their phones in a drawer for the weekend, which Delaney finds with congratulatory messages.

She confronts Katie and accuses her of lying and deceiving her all weekend. In return, Katie criticizes Delaney for being childish and refusing to grow up. They end their friendship and return to their normal adult lives.

Katie and Delaney made up in Adult Best Friends

Ad

Things get worse for Katie when John confronts her about putting Delaney ahead of their relationship. Delaney unexpectedly shares her issue with her online group, which makes her realise that Katie was somewhat right about her, and that there is no real reason for her to be mad.

She visits John's clinic and makes an effort to finally get to know the man. John later tells Katie about it, easing her fears about their future life and the sacrifices she may have to make. Katie rushes to Delaney's place and finally opens up about her emotions and the fear of losing her best friend in the next chapter of her life.

Ad

Adult Best Friends ends with Delaney initiating Katie and John's wedding.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Adult Best Friends and other such upcoming films and TV shows on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More