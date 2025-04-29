How old is Delaney Rowe? Internet reacts to reports of B.J. Novak dating TikTok star

American actor and comedian B.J. Novak is reportedly dating TikTok actress and influencer Delaney Rowe, an exclusive source told PEOPLE. The romance rumors first surfaced in December 2024 when the Office star was sighted with the social media star at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

Ad

Delaney Rowe, a 28-year-old influencer from Boise, Idaho, was first spotted with 45-year-old B.J. Novak in October 2024, at the special screening of Goodrich. The following month, they were captured together at The Standard in NYC, attending the How Long Gone official after-party.

However, neither Delaney nor Novak have confirmed or denied their relationship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As soon as fans of the two artists saw the dating reports, especially the one from People magazine, they took to social media to share their reactions to the same.

“You can take the temp outta the office, but you can’t take the office outta the temp,” a netizen quipped.

“This checks out because the guy he played in the Office would definitely be into the ch*ck she plays on TikTok,” another netizen wrote.

Ad

Others pointed out how B.J. Novak previously dated his The Office co-star, Mindy Kaling, stating that she was "his soulmate."

“No shade but his soulmate is Mindy,” a fan wrote.

“BJ is like Ryan, can’t commit to THE Mindy Kaling,” wrote another.

A viral post on B.J. Novak reportedly dating Delaney Rowe. (Image via X)

More about Delaney Rowe amid reports of her dating B.J. Novak

Delaney Rowe is a popular TikToker, who makes satirical content mocking movie tropes and characters. She writes, edits, and performs all by herself, and has over 3 million followers on the platform and an additional 1 million on Instagram.

Ad

Rowe rose to fame as a TikToker during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 by creating content, such as the “manic pixie dream girl” from the indie films. At the time, she told Vanity Fair during an interview that she wanted to do something to "make my insides match my outsides a little bit more." She noted that she couldn't "just expect the material to show up," and had to write it herself, stating that this helped her "put my fun take on it."

Ad

"TikTok came around, and I was like, I’m just going to use this as one big self-tape to show anybody who wants to watch that I can be funny,” the creator added.

In August 2023, she sat down with Who What Wear and explained that she never made fun of particular plots or actors. She noted that she loved the movies her skits were based on and treated them like an “homage” rather than a “parody.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Idaho native also told the outlet that she wanted to become an actor and took part in the Idaho Shakespeare Festival in the summers while growing up. Later, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a BFA in acting.

However, despite finding herself a group of managers and agents, Delaney Rowe couldn’t find suitable roles, especially those synced with her comic talents.

"There was this huge gap in between how myself and my team saw me, and how people in the actual industry saw me — like, something’s not connecting, and we couldn’t figure it out,” she added.

Ad

In the 2020 Vanity Fair interview, Delaney also mentioned briefly becoming a personal chef in Beverly Hills and her first client was Marvel comic writing legend Stan Lee’s doctor.

“I was hired to make heart-healthy food. I would make him red lentil dal, and he’d be like, ‘I want veal scallopini from Dan Tana’s, what are you doing?’” Rowe jokingly told the publication.

Ad

In brief, about Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak’s past relationship

B.J. Novak met Mindy Kaling on the sets of The Office in 2004 and soon began an on-again and off-again relationship with her that lasted until 2007. While he co-wrote the script of the sitcom and played the role of Ryan Howard, she played Kelly Kapoor. Notably, the duo also shared a rocky on-screen romance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eventually, the show ended, and so did their relationship. However, Mindy and Novak continue to remain friends to date and is also the godfather to Kaling’s first two kids since 2017.

During an appearance on the radio show Fresh Air in 2017, B.J. Novak told host Terry Gross that Mindy Kaling is the “most important person in my life.” Before that, he told PEOPLE in 2014 that their equation might be “complicated,” but he wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.

Ad

Over the years, the pair have also collaborated on several projects and appeared together at red-carpet events.

In February 2025, Mindy Kaling addressed the paternity rumors about B.J. Novak. She mentioned him during her Hollywood Walk of Fame speech and said that her co-star was an "important and integral part" of her family, noting that she was "starstruck" by him.

Novak, who was accompanying her at her induction ceremony, returned the favor by lauding her acting, parenting, and friendship skills. He also joked that Mindy could be "superficial" in her spare time.

Ad

Kaling, who has never revealed the identity of her children's father, previously shut down the rumors surrounding B.J. during a 2022 interview with Marie Claire.

“He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the speculation hasn’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.,” she said back then.

Ad

The Mindy Project star added that the rumors didn't "bother" her despite people being titillated by it. She is the mother to daughters, Katherine Swati, 7, and Anne, 1, and son Spencer Avu, 4.

B.J. Novak, who has always been private about his romantic life, has neither confirmed nor denied dating Delaney Rowe. The influencer hasn't addressed the latest reports either.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More