Who is hosting SNL tonight (July 5, 2025)? Explained 

As viewers tune in to SNL this Saturday, July 5, 2025, they will not find a new live episode. Instead, NBC will rebroadcast Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 19, which first aired on May 10, 2025.

The penultimate episode of the milestone season features actor Walton Goggins making his SNL hosting debut, with Canadian indie-rock veterans Arcade Fire serving as musical guests for their sixth appearance on the show.

The encore episode will air in SNL’s usual 11:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm CT time slot on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. SNL entered its customary summer hiatus after the May 17 finale and is filling the schedule with high-profile repeats. Tonight’s rebroadcast revisits a Mother’s-Day-weekend episode that balanced topical humor with family-focused sketches.

Walton Goggins hosts SNL on July 5, 2025

Season 50, Episode 19 begins with a Mother’s Day cold open that morphs from a cast-moms serenade into a Donald Trump impression delivered by James Austin Johnson. Cecily Strong returns in a cameo as Jeanine Pirro, while Colin Jost appears as Pete Hegseth and receives the sketch’s trademark wine spit-take.

Monologue: Goggins reflects on sudden “s*x-symbol” status at 53 and invites his mother, Janet Long, onstage for a dance. He told the audience, “It feels fantastic,” after reading a headline about his “receding hairline.”

Sketch highlights: The Second Amendment imagines Founding Fathers, led by Goggins, adding “guns” to the Constitution. Mother’s Day Brunch casts Goggins as a flirtatious waiter flirting with the moms and telling protective sons:

“Just cuz your momma baked you don’t mean other men don’t wanna see the oven,”

Jane Wickline’s music video Tiny Baby Shoe ends with Sam Rockwell’s cameo, and Goggins is revealed as a full-grown man with miniature feet. Service Dogs stages a Southern Gothic play for twenty trainee dogs, while Deathly Diner spoofs theme-park dining gone wrong.

Weekend Update: Colin Jost and Michael Che cover topics ranging from the first American pope to GTA VI’s delay. Guest bits include Marcello Hernández’s Movie Guy, Mikey Day’s Guy Who Just Walked Into a Spider Web, and Heidi Gardner’s Facebook-informed mom.

Music: Arcade Fire delivers live performances of Pink Elephant and Year of the Snake. Frontman Win Butler ends the second number by hoisting a guitar labeled “The Machine Is Broken.”

Walton Goggins signs off, thanking Arcade Fire, Cecily Strong, his mother, and the SNL team for “one of the greatest weeks” of his life.

A brief look at Walton Goggins’ career

Walton Sanders Goggins Jr. was born on November 10, 1971, and is known for distinctive roles across television and film. He has appeared in The Shield, Justified (for which he received an Emmy nomination), Vice Principals, The Righteous Gemstones, Prime Video’s Fallout (also earning him an Emmy nomination), and HBO’s The White Lotus.

On film, he has appeared in titles such as Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Goggins also co-produced the Oscar-winning short The Accountant and launched the spirits brand Mulholland Distilling.

SNL cast lineup, when to watch it live, and where to stream it

Repertory Players

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernández

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker †

Bowen Yang

Featured Players

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Cameos

Cecily Strong

Janet Long

Sam Rockwell

Credited in the opening montage but absent from sketches.

Saturday Night Live’s air timings and where to watch

Region Time Zone Local Air Time Date New York, USA Eastern Time (ET) 11 : 30 pm Sat 5 Jul Chicago, USA Central Time (CT) 10 : 30 pm Sat 5 Jul Los Angeles, USA Pacific Time (PT) 8 : 30 pm Sat 5 Jul London, UK British Summer Time (BST) 4 : 30 am Sun 6 Jul New Delhi, India India Standard Time (IST) 9 : 00 am Sun 6 Jul Sydney, Australia Australian Eastern Time (AEST) 1 : 30 pm Sun 6 Jul

Saturday Night Live airs live on NBC each Saturday at 11:30 pm ET. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock (Premium US$7.99/month, Premium Plus US$11.99/month). SNL can also be watched live via NBC on streaming services like FuboTV and YouTube TV, with subscription costs varying by location.

Stay tuned for more SNL updates as Season 51 approaches its fall premiere.

