7 movies like The Twister: Caught in the Storm to watch on Netflix today

The Twister: Caught in the Storm is a documentary that retrieves the EF5 tornado that leveled Joplin, Missouri, on May 22, 2011. A day after Harold Camping’s predicted Judgment Day, a mile-wide storm struck with 200 mph winds, injuring over a thousand and killing 158.

Directed and scripted by Alexandra Lacey (The Fake Sheikh), The Twister: Caught in the Storm pieces together survivor evidence and eyewitness footage to follow the trajectory of the tornado.

Meteorologists detected colliding supercells near Joplin, but no one foresaw the destruction ahead. Through interviews with storm chasers, experts, and witnesses, the documentary captures the fear and chaos of one of America's deadliest tornadoes.

If viewers enjoyed The Twister: Caught in the Storm for its themes of survival and the sheer force of natural disasters, here are seven more movies on Netflix that highlight human determination in the face of catastrophe.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Pandora, and other movies like The Twister: Caught in the Storm to watch on Netflix today

1) Into the Storm (2014)

Into the Storm deals with nature's fury - tornadoes (Image via Apple TV+)

Into the Storm is a 2014 American disaster film starring Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sarah Wayne Callies, Matt Walsh, Richard Armitage, and Arlen Escarpeta.

The film is an adaptation of a series of devastating tornadoes that destroy the imaginary town of Silverton, Oklahoma. It begins with seasoned storm chaser Pete and his team heading to Silverton to record a monster storm on tape.

As the tornadoes rampage through town, students and townspeople run for cover. Vice Principal Gary hunts for his pinned son, and Pete and his crew must decide between science and survival.

Like The Twister: Caught in the Storm, Into the Storm captures the chaos and unpredictability of tornadoes, following storm chasers and survivors facing nature’s fury.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+

2) The Impossible (2012)

A family's experience in the 2004 tsunami is highlighted in this movie (Image via Apple TV+)

The Impossible (2012) is a Spanish biographical drama film directed by J. A. Bayona based on María Belón's experience in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

In December 2004, Maria, Henry, and their sons were on vacation in Thailand when a tsunami separated them. Maria and Lucas fight to survive as Henry searches desperately.

Like The Twister: Caught in the Storm, The Impossible focuses on personal survival amid real-life devastation, emphasizing human endurance over disaster.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Poseidon (2006)

Poseidon is about a wave that hits the luxury ship Poseidon, killing most onboard (Image via Apple TV+)

Poseidon (2006) is an action disaster film and the third remake of The Poseidon Adventure. It was directed by Wolfgang Petersen and features Kurt Russell, Josh Lucas, and Richard Dreyfuss in a loose remake of the 1972 original.

On New Year's Eve, a rogue wave capsizes the luxury ship Poseidon, killing most onboard. Led by ex-submariner Dylan, a few survivors fight through deadly obstacles before six escape as the ship sinks.

Though Poseidon unfolds on a sinking ship rather than a storm-hit town, both films follow survivors braving destruction and peril, much like The Twister: Caught in the Storm.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video

4) Pandora (2016)

Panic ensues after an earthquake hits a nuclear power plant in Pandora (Image via Netflix)

Pandora (2016) is a South Korean disaster movie directed, and written by Park Jung-woo and starring Kim Nam-gil. It was released in South Korea on December 7, 2016. Jae-hyeok works at the aging Hanbyul Nuclear Power Plant, and he wishes to quit his dangerous job, but a reactor meltdown occurs due to an earthquake.

As panic erupts and officials attempt to coordinate the evacuations, Jae-hyeok and other employees risk their lives to put out the fire. When a meltdown is imminent, he goes all out to avert a more catastrophic calamity.

As with The Twister: Caught in the Storm, Pandora portrays human loss in a sudden disaster, stressing helplessness and heroic sacrifice.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

5) How It Ends (2018)

How It Ends follows the cast through natural disasters (Image via Netflix)

How It Ends (2018) is an American action thriller film directed by David M. Rosenthal and written by Brooks McLaren.

After a tense visit to Chicago to seek Sam's father's blessing, Will departs without revealing that they are pregnant. The following morning, communication is abruptly cut off in a disaster, leaving Sam stranded alone in Seattle.

Will and Tom decide to get to her and embark on a perilous journey into violence and turmoil. Will goes on by himself as he finally tracks down Sam, though the impending volcanic eruption sees them running towards an uncertain destiny.

Both How It Ends and The Twister: Caught in the Storm portray society's rapid descent into chaos after disaster, forcing characters to fight for survival in a landscape of devastation.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Extinction (2018)

Extinction is an action sci-fi movie (Image via Netflix)

Extinction (2018) is an action sci-fi film that was written and directed by Ben Young, and starring Michael Peña, Lizzy Caplan, and Mike Colter.

Peter's recurring nightmares of an invasion strain his family life, but when war erupts, he rushes to protect his wife and daughters. In the chaos, he uncovers a shocking truth—he and countless others are synthetics who once fought against humanity, their memories erased to ensure peaceful coexistence.

As the conflict reignites, Peter and his family flee, clinging to the hope that one day, synthetics and humans can live in harmony.

While Extinction adds a sci-fi twist, both films follow families grappling with disaster and shocking truths about their world.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Geostorm (2017)

An engineer battles to save the world from a catastrophe in Geostorm (Image via Apple TV+)

Geostorm (2017) is a science fiction disaster movie by Dean Devlin, featuring Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, and Abbie Cornish. It is a tale of how an engineer battles to save the world from a catastrophe resulting from faulty climate-control satellites.

In 2019, a coalition launched "Dutch Boy" to control extreme weather, but it failed after three years. Engineer Jake Lawson discovers a conspiracy to weaponize the system, triggering a catastrophic Geostorm. As disasters worsen, he and his brother Max race against time to stop it.

Like The Twister: Caught in the Storm, Geostorm explores massive weather disasters, but with a sci-fi twist—imagining a world where climate control backfires catastrophically.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video

Viewers can stream The Twister: Caught in the Storm on Netflix.

