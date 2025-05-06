7 movies to watch if you liked A Simple Favor

A Simple Favor (2018) follows the tense relationship between Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively). Their friendship takes a dark turn when Emily suddenly disappears, leaving mysterious clues about her true identity. Directed by Paul Feig, the black comedy mystery explores secrets, identity, and self-protection. The film was praised for its unique story, strong performances, and unexpected twists.

Fans of A Simple Favor will enjoy more such movies with exciting character development and intense entertainment.

Catch Me If You Can, Ingrid Goes West, and other movies like A Simple Favor

1) Catch Me If You Can (2002)

DiCaprio and Hanks in the movie (Image via Amazon UK)

Frank Abagnale Jr. is one of the most wanted con men. But he's just a teenager with the confidence and street smarts to pull off some of the biggest cons. He poses as a doctor, a pilot, and more, cashing in millions before he turns 21. FBI agent Carl Hanratty is constantly on his tail, but in vain.

This Leonardo DiCaprio-Tom Hanks cult classic, directed by Steven Spielberg, is one of the best movies for fans of A Simple Favor who want the thrill of a cat-and-mouse chase. Just like how Stephanie and Emily try to one-up each other, Frank tricks Carl from right under his nose, making for exciting entertainment.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Olsen and Plaza in Ingrid Goes West (Image via Prime Video)

Aubrey Plaza stars as Ingrid Thorburn, a mentally unstable woman from Pennsylvania. When her obsession with social media influencer Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen) grows, she moves to L.A. and infiltrates Taylor's life. As the duo becomes friends, things grow messier for Ingrid, who revels in the chaos.

A Simple Favor fans who enjoy the complex portrayal of unstable female characters will enjoy Plaza's performance in this black comedy. Both movies explore themes like obsession, manipulation, and how intertwined lives could lead to disastrous consequences.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Gone Girl (2014)

Affleck in Gone Girl (Image via Prime Video)

Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) finds himself at the center of a media-driven character slaughter when his wife Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) goes missing, and all clues point to him. Did he actually kidnap or murder Amy? Or is this an elaborate plan to ruin Nick's life?

A Simple Favor and Gone Girl both explore monotonous marriages, a complicated main lead who goes missing, and manipulates the world into believing she's dead. Both movies' unique premise promises intricate twists, memorable performances, and an impending sense of "What comes next?"

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

4) The Heat (2013)

A still from The Heat (Image via Prime Video)

Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy star in this buddy cop action film about two wildly different police officers who are forced to work together. While Sarah (Bullock) is a level-headed and slick cop, Shannon is rough-around-the-edges, going with her gut rather than logic. While they start off hating each other, an unlikely friendship blooms.

Fans of Paul Feig's storytelling in A Simple Favor will enjoy another one of his movies centered around two complex and strong female leads who have a knack for chaos. While the genres and storylines are different, Feig's ability to bring memorable female characters to life on screen makes this an entertainer.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Thoroughbreds (2017)

Taylor-Joy and Cooke in Thoroughbreds (Image via Prime Video)

High-schoolers Lily (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Amanda (Olivia Cooke) share an unlikely friendship. When Lily realizes the extent of her stepfather's emotionally abusive behavior towards her and her mother, Cynthia, she calls stone-cold Amanda with a proposal: To kill Mark.

Complicated, morally grey female characters? Check. Black comedy that makes fans laugh at unexpected moments? Check. A unique premise with fun plot twists? Check. Fans of A Simple Favor will enjoy the delicious flavor this movie's storyline promises. Cory Finley's writing and direction received critical acclaim.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Helpless (2012)

A still from Helpless (Image via Amazon)

A few days before her wedding to Jang Mun-ho (Lee Sun-kyun), the bride Kang Seon-yeong (Kim Min-hee) vanishes without a trace. As a puzzled and distraught Mun-ho looks for his fiancée, he discovers secrets about her identity that will change his life forever.

A Simple Favor and Helpless both explore the story of women whose true selves aren't fully known to their loved ones. The movies offer fans the thrill of the chase and the shock of a well-done reveal. Director and writer Byun Young-joo brings out memorable performances and gritty visuals for viewers to enjoy.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Bridesmaids (2011)

The cast of Bridesmaids (Image via Netflix)

Down-on-her-luck Annie (Kristen Wiig) can't seem to catch a break. When she loses her job, business, and long-term relationship, the only silver lining in her life is being the maid of honor for her best friend Lilian's (Maya Rudolph) wedding. But unfortunate events follow her all the way to the altar.

Another Paul Feig directorial, this movie explores the complex lives of women, much like A Simple Favor, although things take a very different turn. For fans of Lively and Kendrick's on-screen dynamic, this movie offers female-driven friendships, over-the-top chaos, and top-notch entertainment.

Where to watch: Netflix

Another Simple Favor (2025), a sequel to A Simple Favor (2018), is streaming now on Prime Video. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles as Emily and Stephanie, with the movie set five years later.

