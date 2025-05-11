7 movies to watch if you liked Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) is the fifth movie in the Monsterverse franchise. Directed by Adam Wingard after the success of Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), the film follows Kong's discovery of more of his species. Led by Suko, he reunites with them. Meanwhile, Godzilla prepares for a bigger threat, the reawakening of the legendary Skar King. The monster duo must reunite to protect the Earth.

Starring Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and an ensemble cast, the movie was widely loved by fans for its visually stunning sequences, particularly of Hollow Earth. The movie featured heaps of entertaining action sequences, making fans root for Godzilla and Kong to emerge victorious.

Fans of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire can check out other monster sci-fi/action movies!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Cloverfield, and other movies for fans of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

1) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Over two decades after the events of the first Jurassic World, Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady (Pratt) and former Jurassic Park manager Claire Dearing (Dallas Howard) arrive at Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcanic eruption. But the team of mercenaries they work with has more sinister plans that threaten the very existence of these genetic marvels.

Fans of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will enjoy all movies in the Jurassic World franchise, but this one in particular explores themes of existential dread, a threat to the human-monster ecosystem, and lots of action sequences that resonate with Wingard's Monsterverse film.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Cloverfield (2008)

Michael Stahl-David as Robert Hawkins (Image via Prime Video)

Rob, Marlena, Hud, and Lily's lives take a turn when a grotesque, large-limbed creature invades Earth. They must work together to rescue their friend Beth from her apartment before the monster gets to her. The action/horror features Michael Stahl-David, Odette Yustman, Jessica Lucas, T.J. Miller, and Lizzy Caplan.

Fans of expansive, larger-than-life action sequences in movies like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will enjoy the fresh and immersive perspective of this monster movie. Directed by Matt Reeves, it is narrated through personal camcorder footage for added intrigue.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

A still from Transformers: Dark of the Moon (Image via Netflix)

On a mission to the moon, the Autobots discover their old leader, Sentinel Prime. But when the Decepticons restart a long-standing war with the Autobots, it is up to Optimus Prime to save the Earth and protect his fellow Autobots from extinction. With betrayals and twists at every turn, Optimus Prime must endure to win.

Fans of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will like this Michael Bay-directed film that similarly explores new enemies, bigger threats, and alliances that can change the trajectory of their existence.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Pacific Rim Uprising (2018)

A new threat emerges in Pacific Rim Uprising (Image via Prime Video)

A decade after the events of Pacific Rim, where the Breach is sealed and Kaiju are under control, a new threat emerges: a renewed Kaiju that emerges from the depths of the sea. It is up to Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), son of former Jaeger pilot, the heroic Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba), to step into his role as the newest Jaeger pilot who can control the automatons, destroy the threat, and safeguard Earth.

In both Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Pacific Rim Uprising, Earth and the main characters are presented with a new threat. It requires more trust, collaboration, and power than ever to ensure humanity survives. Directed by Steven S. DeKnight, the movie promises action-packed monster entertainment.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) The Meg (2018)

Statham in The Meg (Image via Netflix)

When a research mission on the floor of the Pacific Ocean leads to the discovery of a 75-feet-long Megalodon, considered extinct millions of years ago, scientists panic about its consequences. The future of humanity rests on the deep-sea diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham).

Fans of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, looking to explore more movies in the monstrous animal genre, will enjoy The Meg. While it leans more towards prehistoric reimagining as a premise, the movie promises lots of action, entertainment, and intrigue.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Love and Monsters (2020)

O'Brien in Love and Monsters (Image via Netflix)

Joel (Dylan O'Brien) lives in an underground bunker after an apocalypse turns animals into large, mutated monsters that destroy most of humanity. But he had to leave his girlfriend, Aimee (Jessica Henwick), behind during the evacuation. When the situation turns dire, Joel decides to go on a quest and reunite with her, attracting monsters along the way.

While the premise of Love and Monsters is different from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, fans will enjoy the action sequences, especially when Joel is faced with mutant toads, giant centipedes, and other monsters. Both movies showcase the need to survive as one of their central themes.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Prey (2022)

Naru from Prey (Image via Prime Video)

A young Comanche woman, Naru (Amber Midthunder), must prove her worth as a hunter in a world where French fur hunters and traders threaten their survival with buffalo hunting. Meanwhile, a more sinister monster lurks in the shadows, threatening humanity.

More monsters, expansive action sequences, and edge-of-the-seat moments await fans of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, in this movie about the quest to save humanity from alien monsters. It serves as a prequel to the Predator franchise, and all the movies are packed with entertainment.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Fans of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire can also watch all the movies in the Godzilla and Kong universes to catch up on more lore about the Monsterverse. A sequel named Godzilla X Kong: Supernova is slated for release in March 2027.

