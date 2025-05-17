7 movies to watch if you liked 'Last Bullet'

Last Bullet, released in May 2025, puts the pedal to the metal for one last ride through the sun-soaked chaos of southern France. Alban Lenoir returns as Lino, the car genius and ex-con, joined by Stéfi Celma’s Julia and Nicolas Duvauchelle’s Areski.

This time, Lino faces off against the corrupt Commander Resz, played by Gérard Lanvin, in a turbo-charged finale packed with car chases, brutal hand-to-hand fights, and jaw-dropping stunts. The plot dives deep into betrayal, with old enemies forced together and new villains stepping into the spotlight.

Fans have been split as some praise the action and slick chase scenes, while others miss the grit and tight storytelling of earlier franchise entries. A few even call Last Bullet the best since Drive, while others are left cold by its Hollywood polish. Available globally on Netflix, this film wraps up the trilogy with a bang, even if not every bullet hits the mark.

Loved the high-octane thrills of Last Bullet? Here are seven movies that deliver the same adrenaline rush and gritty action.

The Transporter, Baby Driver, and 5 other movies to watch for fans who enjoyed Netflix's Last Bullet

1) The Transporter (2002)

A still from The Transporter (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The Transporter (2002) is a turbo-charged action ride starring Jason Statham as Frank Martin, a cool-headed driver with a strict code and a knack for getting out of tight spots. Hired to deliver mysterious packages, Frank’s life spins out of control when a job goes sideways and he breaks his own rules. Fast cars, slick fight scenes, and wild escapes keep the adrenaline pumping.

Fans of Netflix’s Last Bullet may feel right at home here. Both films deliver car chases, hand-to-hand combat, and heroes who bend the rules but never break. The highlight remains Statham’s signature style-calm under fire, fists flying, engine roaring. For anyone who loved the pulse-pounding action of Last Bullet, The Transporter is a must-watch.

2) Baby Driver (2017)

A still from Baby Driver (Image via Sony Pictures)

Baby Driver (2017) cranks up the volume on action with a fresh twist. Ansel Elgort plays Baby, a getaway driver whose life runs on music and precision driving. Surrounded by a crew of unpredictable criminals, with Kevin Spacey starring as the calculating boss, Jamie Foxx bringing chaos, and Jon Hamm with a dangerous edge, Baby finds himself pulled deeper into a world he is desperate to escape.

The film’s rhythm is relentless, every car chase synced to a killer soundtrack. Fans of Netflix’s Last Bullet will spot the similarities: a skilled driver on the run, high-stakes heists, and tension that never lets up. Both movies deliver heart-pounding action and unforgettable getaways. For those craving the rush of Last Bullet, Baby Driver hits all the right notes.

3) Overdrive (2017)

A still from Overdrive (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Overdrive (2017) is a slick, high-speed heist film set in the sun-drenched south of France. Scott Eastwood and Freddie Thorp star as Andrew and Garret Foster respectively, half-brothers and expert car thieves who get tangled up with a ruthless crime boss after stealing a rare Bugatti. The stakes involve stealing an even rarer Ferrari from a rival gangster or facing deadly consequences.

Ana de Armas and Gaia Weiss round out the crew, adding charm and grit. Like Netflix’s Last Bullet, Overdrive thrives on wild car chases, double-crosses, and a team that is always one step from disaster. Both films keep the action coming, mixing fast cars with high tension and clever twists. For fans of Last Bullet, Overdrive is a joyride packed with adrenaline and style.

4) Guns Akimbo (2019)

A still from Guns Akimbo (Image via Saban Films)

Guns Akimbo (2019) is a wild, adrenaline-soaked action comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe as Miles, a mild-mannered programmer who wakes up with guns bolted to his hands and is forced into a deadly live-streamed game run by a criminal syndicate called Skizm. Samara Weaving brings chaos as Nix, the game’s top assassin and Miles’s relentless opponent.

The plot entails Miles surviving at all costs while trying to save his ex-girlfriend and outsmart the sadistic masterminds behind the game.

Fans of Netflix’s Last Bullet may appreciate the nonstop action, dark humor, and underdog hero thrown into impossible situations. Both films thrive on outrageous stunts, breakneck pacing, and a hero who just won’t quit. For those who loved the wild ride of Last Bullet, Guns Akimbo is pure, unfiltered mayhem

5) Drive (2011)

A still from Drive (Image via FilmDistrict)

Drive (2011) combines flair and toughness in a manner that few action movies can replicate. Ryan Gosling stars as the enigmatic Driver, a quiet man with exceptional instincts when driving. The narrative takes place in the dimly lit streets of Los Angeles, where an easy task descends into turmoil when he attempts to assist his neighbor, portrayed by Carey Mulligan.

The movie’s ambiance is vibrant—glowing neon lights, driving synth beats, and explosive scenes of intense action.

Viewers of Netflix’s Last Bullet will discover much to enjoy: thrilling escapes, a resilient protagonist driven to the limit, and a setting where every choice might have fatal consequences. Both movies excel in suspense and memorable, action-packed scenes. For those seeking the thrill of Last Bullet, Drive offers it abundantly.

6) Point Break (1991)

A still from Point Break (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Point Break (1991) balances the line between a crime thriller and a surreal surf culture fantasy. Keanu Reeves portrays Johnny Utah, an eager FBI agent who infiltrates a group of surfers believed to be involved in audacious bank heists.

Patrick Swayze’s Bodhi is not merely the charming leader—he is an adrenaline junkie who thrives on the next massive wave or risky heist.

The film is packed with heart-pounding pursuits, from wild car chases to gravity-defying skydives. Fans of Netflix’s Last Bullet will feel right at home with the mix of lawmen chasing criminals, blurred loyalties, and action sequences that leave hearts racing.

Both films thrive on tension, risk, and a hero who’s constantly pushed to his limits. For anyone hooked on the energy of Last Bullet, Point Break is a must-see rush.

7) Lost Bullet 2 (2022)

A still from Lost Bullet 2 (Image via Netflix)

Lost Bullet 2 (2022) throws Lino, the tough ex-con and car mechanic, right back into the fire. Now part of the narcotics unit with Julia, he is still haunted by the deaths of his brother Quentin and his mentor Charas. The story kicks off with Lino in a hospital bed, but there is no time to rest as corrupt cops, double-crosses, and high-speed chases are waiting.

Alban Lenoir leads as Lino, with Stéfi Celma’s Julia and Nicolas Duvauchelle’s Areski keeping the stakes sky-high. Fans of Netflix’s Last Bullet will appreciate the wild car stunts, gritty fights, and a hero who never backs down. Both films thrive on relentless action, clever twists, and a lead who’s always racing against the odds.

From pulse-pounding car chases to heroes who never back down, these seven action thrillers capture the same raw energy that made Netflix’s Last Bullet a standout. Craving more high-octane suspense and unforgettable showdowns? This lineup delivers every time.

