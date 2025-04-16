7 movies to watch if you liked Warfare

Warfare is a 2025 war film that shows how terrible war can be for people. It has strong acting and tense action sequences. The movie immerses viewers in the intensity of modern warfare, testing their bravery, loyalty, and lives. The characters' bodies and minds suffer as they struggle to survive the war.

Moreover, Warfare is an action-packed movie with emotional undercurrents that viewers can watch right now on several streaming services. There are also a lot of movies that show the terrible truth of war, the strength of people, and the moral problems that arise during it.

Here are seven movies that deal with themes like survival, sacrifice, and the fight for humanity in the middle of chaos.

Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, The Hurt Locker, and more movies to watch if you like the action-packed Warfare

1) Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Saving Private Ryan (Image via Prime Video)

Saving Private Ryan, which was directed by Steven Spielberg, is a timeless classic that shows how terrible war is. There is a group of soldiers whose mission is to find and bring home a paratrooper whose brothers were all killed in action during World War II.

Like Warfare, the movie shows how hard it is for soldiers to keep their emotions in check and how deeply war affects people. The characters' strong bonds of friendship and the shocking brutality of war make for a memorable movie experience. Saving Private Ryan is a must-see for anyone who likes Warfare as it shows the battle and the stress that comes with it in a very realistic way.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

2) Black Hawk Down (2001)

Black Hawk Down (Image via Prime Video)

Black Hawk Down is another war film that explores the devastating effects of modern warfare. Based on actual events, it tells the story of the Battle of Mogadishu, when US Army Rangers and Delta Force troops were dispatched to seize a Somali warlord but found themselves in a fatal conflict.

Focusing on the courage and fear felt by troops in the midst of battle, Black Hawk Down immerses audiences in the turmoil of conflict. For Warfare fans, the film is a suitable suggestion with its realistic and intense action scenes combined with its investigation of military strategy and the personal sacrifices of those engaged.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV

3) 1917 (2019)

1917 (Image via Prime Video)

For film aficionados who liked how Warfare showed the mental and physical effects of war, 1917 is a similar experience. This World War I drama, directed by Sam Mendes, is about two British soldiers who have to send a message to stop an attack that could kill hundreds of people. Real-time storytelling and continuous shots give the movie a sense of immediacy and intensity that puts viewers right in the shoes of the soldiers.

In a way similar to Warfare, 1917 looks at courage, survival, and what never-ending war looks like, while also showing how troops bond when they face impossible challenges.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV

4) Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hacksaw Ridge (Image via HBO Max)

Directed by Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge recounts the actual narrative of Desmond Doss, a medic who fought in World War II and became the first conscientious objector to win the Medal of Honor. Hacksaw Ridge emphasizes individual endurance and the moral dilemmas troops confront in combat, much like Warfare.

While Warfare shows the harsh sides of the battle, Hacksaw Ridge provides a contrasting viewpoint by highlighting the bravery of somebody who refuses to carry a weapon but still saves innumerable lives in the most perilous of circumstances. For those who value stories rooted in emotional depth, Hacksaw Ridge's depiction of Doss's inner strength and steadfast faith makes it an intriguing watch.

Where to watch: HBO, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

5) The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Hurt Locker (Image via Prime Video)

Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker explores the severe psychological and physical trials the troops went through during the Iraq War. The movie centers on an elite bomb disposal team and the risks they take while defusing bombs.

The Hurt Locker stresses the mental toll of war, particularly on troops who cope with the unending threat of death and the pressures put on their relationships. For Warfare fans searching for a similarly strong and emotionally packed war film, the film's compelling tension and examination of the psychological consequences of fighting make it perfect.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

6) Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Full Metal Jacket (Image via Netflix)

Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket is a potent investigation of the dehumanizing consequences of conflict. The movie divides into two distinct sections: the violent boot camp experience and the mayhem of the Vietnam War.

Those who liked Warfare's exploration of war's grim reality will also like the sharp contrast between the early dehumanization at boot camp and the turmoil of battle in Full Metal Jacket.

Where to watch: Netflix, HBO Max

7) Fury (2014)

Fury (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Set in the final days of World War II, Fury follows a tank crew negotiating the rugged terrain of Nazi-occupied Germany. Fury investigates the severe and often awful experiences troops endure during war. The movie investigates the bonds formed among soldiers and highlights the sacrifices made and its impact on their humanity.

The movie offers a cinematic experience in line with the evident themes of survival, loyalty, and the grave consequences of war. Fury's total attraction comes from its emotional depth, powerful action sequences, and stark reality.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

For those who were captivated by Warfare, these seven films offer a similar look into the brutal world of war, with themes of survival, sacrifice, and the unrelenting toll war takes on those involved. Whether it's the high-stakes missions in Black Hawk Down, the immersive storytelling of 1917, or the emotional depth of Hacksaw Ridge, these films explore the complexities of human strength and vulnerability in the face of war.

Meanwhile, Warfare premiered at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago on March 16, 2025, and was distributed by A24 in the United States on April 11, 2025.

