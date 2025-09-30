7 Romance Movies to Watch If You Loved Netflix's 'Ruth & Boaz'

Ruth & Boaz arrives on Netflix like a refreshing story in the faith-based romance genre. The movie tells the story of Ruth Moably, a seasoned hip-hop singer who flees Atlanta's growing music scene. She seeks refuge in a small city in Tennessee, where she looks after an elderly widow named Naomi.

The revolutionary retelling of the biblical story weaves themes of second chances, redemption, and divine love through its narrative. The movie features Tyler Lepley and Serayah McNeill. Ruth & Boaz explores how running from the past sometimes leads people to exactly where they need to be.

The movie balances hope with grief. DeVon Franklin produces it, and Tyler Perry, Ruth & Boaz resonates with viewers who appreciate romance grounded in something more profound than surface attraction.

Redeeming Love, The Song, Roadhouse Romance, and four other romance movies to watch if you liked Ruth & Boaz

1) Forever My Girl

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the movie shares DNA with Ruth & Boaz through its focus on small-town healing and redemption. The premise follows Liam Page, a country music superstar who abandoned his city and his fiancée at the altar eight years earlier.

When tragedy brings him back to Louisiana, Laim must encounter the woman he left behind and the child he never knew existed. The film captures the weight of past mistakes and the courage required to come to terms with them.

Like Ruth & Boaz, this movie understands that sometimes one must return to where they started to find who they're meant to become. The Louisiana setting mirrors Tennessee's soft embrace in Ruth & Boaz. Both movies celebrate how small communities create space for broken people to piece themselves back together.

This film is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Redeeming Love

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie brings biblical romance to the California Gold Rush era. The story follows Angel, a woman sold into prostitution as a kid, and Michael Hosea, a farmer who believes that God has summoned him to marry her.

This adaptation of Francine Rivers' bestselling novel explores the themes of spiritual healing and unconditional love. Angel's journey from trauma to trust mirrors Ruth's path in the story of Ruth & Boaz.

Both movies refuse to shy away from tragic pasts while insisting that redemption is still possible. The element of faith runs deep in both stories. They present love as something evolutionary rather than merely transactional.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) Country at Heart

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie offers another music-driven romance set in the small town of Tennessee. The premise follows struggling country singer Shayna, who returns to her hometown after her career takes a downturn. She later reconnects with her former flame, Grady, who presently manages her family's pumpkin farm.

The movie explores themes of rawness versus commercial success. Shayna must decide between chasing popularity and building something honest. This tension also exists in Ruth & Boaz, where Ruth escapes the pressures of the Atlanta music industry.

Both movies suggest that real success might look different from what the world celebrates. The Tennessee setting provides more than a backdrop. It becomes a character itself, offering deeper connections and slower rhythms.

This film is available on Apple TV for viewers to watch.

4) The Song

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie presents a modern reimagining of the biblical Song of Solomon. Aspiring musician Jed King follows in his renowned father's footsteps while falling for Rose, the daughter of a vineyard owner.

Their unlikely romance leads to marriage, but fame threatens to destroy everything they have built. The movie examines how success can corrupt even the purest of connections.

The story explores temptation, faith, and the challenge of staying grounded when the world praises individuals. Like Ruth & Boaz, The Song includes music as both metaphor and profession. The characters express their hidden truths through rhythm.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Roadhouse Romance

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story features country singer Lauren Aliana as Callie, who returns to her hometown in Tennessee when her family's barbecue restaurant faces closure.

She clashes with and slowly falls for Luke, a director whose TV series could sink or save the restaurant. The movie balances family loyalty and personal dreams with romance.

Callie must navigate her complex history while building something new. This mirrors Ruth's journey in Ruth & Boaz, where looking after Naomi becomes the foundation for Ruth's evolution.

Both movies celebrate homecoming stories. They explore what it means to return to their roots after having attempted to leave them behind in the past.

Roadhouse Romance is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) I Can Only Imagine

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie tells the real story behind the bestselling Christian music. Bart Millard endures an abusive childhood before turning his pain into music with the band MercyMe. The film explores his complex relationship with his father and how faith transformed both their lives.

This movie shares Ruth & Boaz's highlights on healing from past trauma. Both narratives acknowledge that wounds run deep and recovery takes time. They also celebrate how art can serve as a vehicle for coping with pain. Music serves as testimony in both stories. The themes of faith feel real rather than preachy. This movie and Ruth & Boaz trust audiences to find their own meaning in stories that openly embrace their spiritual convictions.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) A Country Wedding

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie follows country star Bradley Sutton as he returns to his Tennessee hometown for his best friend's wedding. There, he reunites with Sarah, his past girlfriend, who chose small-town city life over following him to a big city.

The movie explores the roads not taken and whether second chances and reimagining history are possible. Bradley must choose between the authentic love he left behind and his glamorous Nashville career.

This choice mirrors Ruth's decision in Ruth & Boaz to leave Atlanta's music scene. Both characters learn that sometimes the life one is running after matters less than the life they are running away from.

A Country Wedding is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ruth & Boaz join a profound tradition of faith-based romances that take both romance and faith with sincerity. These seven movies explore similar themes of homecoming, redemption, and love that evolves.

