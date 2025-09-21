A Big Bold Beautiful Journey soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a romantic fantasy film starring Margot Robbie as Sarah and Colin Farrell as David. The cast also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Kevin Kline. Released in the United States on September 19, 2025, The story revolves around two single strangers who cross paths at a wedding and, in a bizarre turn of events, set out on a road trip using a mysterious GPS.

Ad

This journey leads them through magical doorways that allow them to revisit and relive important moments from their pasts, both joyful and painful. The film's musical score is composed by Joe Hisaishi, a renowned collaborator with Studio Ghibli. The soundtrack also features original tracks by Laufey, including The Risk, as well as a cover of Pete Townshend's Let My Love Open the Door performed by Mitski.

Complete song list of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Ad

Trending

Ad

Listed below are all the songs featured in the film:

The Risk - Laufey

Winter Wonderland - Laufey

But Beautiful - Laufey

Let's Dream in the Moonlight (Take 1) - Laufey

Let My Love Open the Door - Mitski

One - A Chorus Line Ensemble

Full Of Life - Christine And The Queens

People Will Make You Say Things - Frank Lynch

Shout, Pts. 1&2 - The Isley Brothers

Islands & Shores - Deportees

You And I - Wilco

Dream Team - Of Monsters And Men

Coinleach Glas An Fhomhair - Clannad

Bug Like An Angel - Mitski

First Day Of My Life - Bright Eyes

The Risk (Instrumental) - Laufey

Ad

Joe Hisashi's original musical score in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures)

The following are Joe Hisashi's original musical score featured in the film:

Ad

Rain

I'm Not

The Point - Bonus Track

Sarah and David

A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey

The Door - Bonus Track

The Lighthouse

Silent - Bonus Track

Memory of Dad

High School

Mom Passed Away

To Her Mother's Side

Memories of Mother

The Balloon and the Bear

Earth Kiss

Couple Fight

The Accident - Bonus Track

Midnight Walk

Two Paths

The Childhood Home

When I Was Young

Meet Again - Bonus Track

All the songs and music featured in the film are available for streaming on all major digital music services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Fans can stream them by searching for the individual artists and song titles.

Ad

Who is in the main cast of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures)

The main cast of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is led by Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie, who star as the main characters, David and Sarah. The film follows these two strangers, who meet at a wedding and are unexpectedly thrust into a fantastical road trip. Their journey, guided by a magical GPS, allows them to revisit pivotal moments from their pasts.

Ad

Farrell portrays David, a man grappling with unfulfilled dreams and personal loss, while Robbie plays Sarah, a character who has built emotional walls to protect herself from past traumas. The film also features supporting performances from Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who play the owners of a car rental agency that sets the duo on their surreal adventure.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey was released on Septmeber 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More