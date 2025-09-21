A Big Bold Beautiful Journey soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a romantic fantasy film starring Margot Robbie as Sarah and Colin Farrell as David. The cast also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Kevin Kline. Released in the United States on September 19, 2025, The story revolves around two single strangers who cross paths at a wedding and, in a bizarre turn of events, set out on a road trip using a mysterious GPS.
This journey leads them through magical doorways that allow them to revisit and relive important moments from their pasts, both joyful and painful. The film's musical score is composed by Joe Hisaishi, a renowned collaborator with Studio Ghibli. The soundtrack also features original tracks by Laufey, including The Risk, as well as a cover of Pete Townshend's Let My Love Open the Door performed by Mitski.
Complete song list of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
Listed below are all the songs featured in the film:
- The Risk - Laufey
- Winter Wonderland - Laufey
- But Beautiful - Laufey
- Let's Dream in the Moonlight (Take 1) - Laufey
- Let My Love Open the Door - Mitski
- One - A Chorus Line Ensemble
- Full Of Life - Christine And The Queens
- People Will Make You Say Things - Frank Lynch
- Shout, Pts. 1&2 - The Isley Brothers
- Islands & Shores - Deportees
- You And I - Wilco
- Dream Team - Of Monsters And Men
- Coinleach Glas An Fhomhair - Clannad
- Bug Like An Angel - Mitski
- First Day Of My Life - Bright Eyes
- The Risk (Instrumental) - Laufey
Joe Hisashi's original musical score in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
The following are Joe Hisashi's original musical score featured in the film:
- Rain
- I'm Not
- The Point - Bonus Track
- Sarah and David
- A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
- The Door - Bonus Track
- The Lighthouse
- Silent - Bonus Track
- Memory of Dad
- High School
- Mom Passed Away
- To Her Mother's Side
- Memories of Mother
- The Balloon and the Bear
- Earth Kiss
- Couple Fight
- The Accident - Bonus Track
- Midnight Walk
- Two Paths
- The Childhood Home
- When I Was Young
- Meet Again - Bonus Track
All the songs and music featured in the film are available for streaming on all major digital music services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Fans can stream them by searching for the individual artists and song titles.
Who is in the main cast of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey?
The main cast of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is led by Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie, who star as the main characters, David and Sarah. The film follows these two strangers, who meet at a wedding and are unexpectedly thrust into a fantastical road trip. Their journey, guided by a magical GPS, allows them to revisit pivotal moments from their pasts.
Farrell portrays David, a man grappling with unfulfilled dreams and personal loss, while Robbie plays Sarah, a character who has built emotional walls to protect herself from past traumas. The film also features supporting performances from Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who play the owners of a car rental agency that sets the duo on their surreal adventure.
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey was released on Septmeber 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.