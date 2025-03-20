Ash (2025): Full list of cast explored

Ash is the latest entry in the sci-fi horror-thriller genre. Steven Ellison (aka Flying Lotus) directed the movie from a script by Jonni Remmler. Ellison is a Grammy Award-winning musician and filmmaker, who previously directed the body horror comedy Kuso, and a segment of the horror anthology film V/H/S/99.

Following a special screening and live Q&A session at AMC’s Grove Theater, the movie is scheduled for release in the U.S. theaters on March 21, 2025. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive."

Eiza González plays the role of the astronaut Riya and Aaron Paul stars as Brion, with several others joining them in this tale of survival on an unknown planet.

List of cast and characters in Ash

1) Eiza González as Riya

Eiza González (Image via Getty)

Eiza González portrays the character of Riya, an astronaut who finds herself alone on her space station and has no memories of the events that resulted in the deaths of her crew members. She struggles with trusting the man sent to bring her back to safety.

Ash is not González's first sci-fi project as she previously appeared in the hit Netflix TV series 3 Body Problem, which was released last year. She also appeared in movies such as Baby Driver and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

2) Aaron Paul as Brion

Aaron Paul at Ash world premiere at the2025 SXSW Conference And Festival (Image via Getty)

Aaron Paul appears as Brion, the astronaut who goes to the planet Ash to rescue Riya after receiving a distress signal from her. Due to her impaired memory, Riya does not seem to remember Brion, who claims that the two have a shared history. This leads to tension between the two as they team up to find out the truth behind the murder of the other crew members.

Paul is known for his Emmy-winning turn as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. He also appeared in the HBO sci-fi TV series Westworld, and had a role in an episode of Black Mirror season 6.

3) Iko Uwais as Adhi

Iko Uwais at the premiere Of STX Films' Mile 22 (Image via Getty)

Iko Uwais plays the role of Adhi, the leader of the crew of astronauts, who also ends up murdered along with the rest. His interactions with Riya leading up to the crew's brutal fate play a big role in understanding what might have happened there.

Having made his acting debut in Gareth Evans' 2009 film Merantau, Uwais is known for starring in action films such as The Raid duology and Peter Berg's Mile 22. He also appeared in the Netflix series Wu Assassins.

4) Beulah Koale as Kevin

Beulah Koale plays the role of Kevin, one of the astronauts of the crew that ends up slaughtered on the space station in Ash. There is not much else known about this character.

Koale is known for portraying Officer Junior Reigns in the CBS reboot series Hawaii Five-0. He also appeared in the award-winning short film Manurewa, and had a role in the sci-fi thriller, Dual, which also starred Aaron Paul and Karen Gillan.

Other cast members of Ash

Besides the aforementioned actors, Kate Elliot appears as Clarke, and director Flying Lotus appears as Davis in the movie. Additionally, actor Andrew B. Miller appears in the uncredited role of Gargyle. There is no other information regarding the film's cast.

Tom Blackwell and Lesley Hansen co-produced the movie with Matthew Metcalfe and Nate Bolotin. Flying Lotus is executive producing the film alongside Neill Blomkamp, Maxime Cottray, Maile Daugherty, Adam Riback, Nick Spicer, Aram Tertzakian, and Dave Brown.

Ash will be in theaters from March 21, 2025.

