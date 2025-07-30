"Ask Katie Holmes how that went": Redditors criticise Tom Cruise's Scientology amid PDA news with Ana de Armas

There have been several reports and images of Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas together. They were seen together either on a movie set, at an event, or in public outings. Reddit users quickly revived past discussions regarding Cruise's affiliation with Scientology and cautioned de Armas against being involved with the actor.

Reddit, which is renowned for its blunt discussion, interpreted the PDA as possibly constructed, bringing up old issues and suspicion about Cruise's past relationships.

One Reddit user wrote:

PR. It’s well known Tom isn’t getting serious for anyone unless the convert to Scientology. Ask Katie Holmes how that went.

"Tom Cruise starting to show his age, well not his age because THAT certainly doesn't scream 62 yo to me, but some aging after decades of facial temporal statis. As for the actual question, no" another user wrote.

"Ana is so too hot to not be clinically insane so we’re gonna have to see this one play out" one Reddit user claimed.

Several threads expressed doubts and worry about de Armas being drawn into the same "controlling" circle, and others claimed that these rumors were nothing more than a PR stunt.

"No, it’s media fake girlfriend time," added another Redditor.

"His PR team has been blowing up social media lately," one user wrote.

"Aren't they filming a movie together? They're probably hanging out with each other for PR," claimed one Reddit user.

Redditors question Tom Cruise-Ana de Armas romance, bring up Scientology, and Holmes

Tom Cruise at "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" - Texas PA Tour (Pecan Lodge) - Source: Getty

Tom Cruise has a long-standing and controversial affiliation with the Church of Scientology. It has come under intense scrutiny for its alleged control over members' personal lives, particularly sexual relationships, which is the main reason why Redditors targeted him for the PDA news with Ana de Armas.

They brought up Katie Holmes because of her well-publicised split from Cruise in 2012. Public mistrust of the Top Gun actor's personal life is fueled by the fact that his ex-wife, Katie, left the marriage to shield their daughter, Suri, from being brought up in Scientology.

The first rumors of a romantic relationship between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas began in February 2025 after it was reported that the two were seen dining together in London the night before Valentine's Day. At the time, their respective representatives clarified that the meeting was a professional one, "just friends" discussing possible collaborations.

Following that, the alleged couple made several appearances together, including on a private vacation in Menorca, and at events such as David Beckham's 50th birthday and Ana's birthday. They were spotted together in London while on helicopter rides, sparking constant speculations.

After months of speculation, the rumors reached new heights when they were seen holding hands during a vacation in Woodstock, Vermont, in late July 2025. This was widely taken as public confirmation of a blossoming romance.

Reddit users became increasingly apprehensive as a result of these rumors. Given Cruise's longstanding affiliation with Scientology, fans speculate that de Armas may end up in the same controlling atmosphere that allegedly impacted his previous partners.

Tom Cruise's history with Scientology

Tom Cruise at The European Premiere of F1 ® The Movie - Source: Getty

Converted in the late 1980s by his first wife, Mimi Rogers, Tom Cruise became a devoted member of the Church of Scientology. He attributes his success in overcoming dyslexia to the teachings of Scientology, especially its "Study Technology."

The Mission: Impossible actor became one of the Church's most well-known supporters over time and was good friends with David Miscavige, the leader of the organization. Former members say the Church even influenced his relationships, including setting up auditions for possible girlfriends, and he was given special consideration.

Cruise's public advocacy of Scientology reached its pinnacle in the early 2000s, and it resulted in controversial appearances. The most notable was his 2005 Today Show appearance in which he criticised psychiatrists and Brooke Shields for using antidepressants. His passionate advocacy of Scientology caused a great deal of media criticism and was perceived as harming his reputation.

Following Katie Holmes's 2012 divorce filing, she later admitted that she had taken specific steps to protect their daughter, Suri, from the impact of Scientology. Cruise is a devout Scientologist who continues to support the Church and attend essential events despite decreased public comments.

