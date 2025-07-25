"So they birthed..God?": Fans debate if Franklin Richards is the most powerful character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has sparked intense online discussion following its post-credit scene featuring Franklin Richards, the infant son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. While the film itself only hints at his powers, fans of the comics have been quick to point out that Franklin is no ordinary child. With the ability to warp reality, create entire universes, and even rival cosmic entities, Franklin Richards' role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps has become a major talking point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).A Reddit thread in r/marvelstudios discussing his potential kicked off with the now-viral comment, “So they birthed..God?” which captured the broader sentiment among fans. Some argue that Franklin Richards' Omega-level powers make him the strongest Marvel character to appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, while others debate how Marvel might choose to tone down his abilities for future films.Many also recall instances from the comics where Franklin either lost or voluntarily suppressed his powers to live a normal life. As discussions continue, the central question remains: will The Fantastic Four: First Steps embrace the full extent of Franklin Richards’ powers, or will it introduce a version of the character that's been significantly nerfed?Comment by from discussion inmarvelstudios&quot;An Omega level mutant, so pretty much the same thing.&quot; — u/hemareddit&quot;I agree with you but Franklin's distinction is Beyond Omega level.&quot; — u/chiiihoo&quot;Odds we get a Jack-Jack/incredibles-like ending in Fantastic 4? Lmao little baby Franklin doing something unfathomable right before the credits roll lol.&quot; — u/itzNoobisThese initial comments set the tone for a broader fan conversation about Franklin Richards’ comic book reputation as a reality-warping cosmic force. Some users embraced the comparison to divine figures or Omega mutants, while others leaned into speculation about how Marvel will depict a child with near-limitless potential.Other fans focused on how Franklin Richards' powers have fluctuated or been limited over time:Comment by from discussion inmarvelstudios&quot;He does get nerfed IIRC. In the comics they rebuild the multiverse (great idea for a sequel) and that pretty much depletes his 'universe shaping' powers.&quot; — u/FictionFantom&quot;Eventually teenage Franklin decides to nerf himself to allow himself to be a ‘normal’ kid again... where he regains his godlike abilities and surveys whether or not his powers are needed soon via precognition.&quot; — u/SpeshaI&quot;The whole point of him is to have that ability, him creating universes saved everyone at least twice from what I remember... just leave Franklin with average powers until they need a reset.&quot; — u/Thomas_JCGTogether, these fan reactions reflect not only how deeply rooted Franklin Richards is in Marvel Comics lore, but also how closely viewers are paying attention to how the MCU will choose to portray him. Whether as a god-tier powerhouse or a toned-down version for storytelling balance, fans seem unified in one thing: Franklin’s arrival has opened the door to big possibilities.Read more: Fantastic Four: First Steps mid-credit scene drops major clues about two iconic characters joining the MCUWhy fans are debating franklin richards' role in The Fantastic Four: First StepsA quiet family moment in The Fantastic Four: First Steps featuring Reed Richards, Sue Storm, and their son Franklin. (Image via Marvel Entertainment)Franklin Richards made his first appearance in Fantastic Four Annual #6 (1968) as the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Over time, Marvel Comics established him as an extremely powerful mutant capable of energy manipulation, telepathy, telekinesis, and most notably, reality-warping. He once created an entire universe and has been shown to rival cosmic-level entities like Galactus. These feats have placed him beyond the Omega-level classification typically used to describe the most powerful mutants in Marvel lore.Franklin's abilities often exceed those of other heroes or villains, which has led to concerns about how he will be adapted for the screen. Historically, his powers have been scaled up or down depending on the storyline, making him a character with flexible narrative utility. In several major comic arcs, Franklin’s ability to create and sustain entire universes has played a critical role in saving Earth and maintaining cosmic balance. These events have contributed to his standing as one of the most powerful and consequential characters in Marvel Comics.Read more: Where to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps in 4DX? Full list of all theatersHow Franklin Richards could reshape the mcu multiverse View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Franklin Richards appears as an infant, but fans believe the post-credit scene sets up his eventual importance in the MCU. While Marvel Studios has not confirmed the direction his story will take, online debates focus on whether Franklin Richards will retain his full comic potential or be toned down for cinematic balance.In the comics, Franklin Richards has periodically chosen to suppress his powers to live a more grounded life. One storyline reveals that Franklin Richards limits himself to accessing his abilities only one day a year for self-evaluation and future-readiness. These moments of voluntary limitation may be used by Marvel to moderate his influence on the MCU narrative.Given the current multiverse arc in the MCU, Franklin Richards could act as a stabilizing or disruptive force. If adapted faithfully, Franklin Richards’ presence may introduce new timelines or realities. However, incorporating such a high-power character also presents challenges in maintaining tension and stakes across other storylines. Until more is revealed, Franklin Richards' role remains a subject of intense speculation.Read more: How long does The Fantastic Four: First Steps run? Runtime and other details explored