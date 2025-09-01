Bambi: The Reckoning ending explained: Who survives the horror?

Bambi: The Reckoning is an independent British horror movie released in 2025, directed by Dan Allen and written by Rhys Warrington. The cast includes Roxanne McKee, Tom Mulheron, Alex Cooke, Nicola Wright, Samira Mighty, Russell Geoffrey Banks, and Joseph Greenwood. As the fourth entry in the Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU), the film premiered on July 25, 2025

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Bambi: The Reckoning.

Bambi: The Reckoning follows a mutated Bambi seeking revenge after the deaths of his mother, mate, and offspring. Xana and her son Benji find themselves caught up in Bambi’s vengeance, along with members of Simon’s family.

By the end of the film, the survivors of the horror are Xana, Benji, Bambi’s offspring, and Mary. All other major characters, including Simon, Joshua, Andrew, Harriet, Harrison, Michael, Tyler, Eddie, Jo, and Bambi, perish.

Bambi: The Reckoning: Bambi’s life tragedy

A still from the movie (Image via Youtube/ Jagged Edge Productions)

The film opens with Bambi’s tragic backstory. He loses his mother to a hunter and later his mate, Faline, to a truck carrying toxic waste. Their offspring disappear, leaving Bambi grief-stricken. He drinks contaminated water from a river, which mutates him into a dangerous, revenge-driven creature.

Xana and Benji decide to travel to spend the weekend with Simon’s family. The household includes Mary, Andrew, Joshua, Harriet, and Harrison, while Simon promises to arrive later. On the journey, Bambi attacks their taxi, killing the driver, but Xana and Benji safely reach Mary’s house.

The hunt and rising chaos

As Bambi’s rampage continues, three hunters, Michael, Tyler, and Eddie, prepare to track him down. During the ensuing chaos, Joshua is accidentally shot by Tyler, highlighting the growing danger within the household. Meanwhile, Harrison begins to act strangely, and Mary shows unusual awareness of Bambi’s presence, hinting at the unnatural events surrounding the family.

Bambi attacks the house, killing Harriet and forcing the survivors to flee to a caravan. Amid the chaos, Andrew is pulled by Benji’s car and dies from his injuries, while Harrison wanders into the forest and falls victim to a deadly attack by mutated rabbits.

Xana, Benji, and Mary encounter Michael, who leads them to a den where Simon and his co-worker Jo are present. Simon admits to having killed Faline and contaminated the river, revealing the cause of Bambi’s transformation.

In the garage, Benji discovers a caged fawn, which he frees, providing a crucial moment of hope amidst the violence. During this confrontation, Bambi kills Tyler and Eddie, reinforcing the deadly consequences of human interference with nature.

Bambi: The Reckoning: Confrontation and resolution

The story reaches its climax as Bambi confronts the remaining humans. Jo sacrifices herself in an attempt to stop him, though her efforts fail. As Simon tries to escape, the mutated rabbits kill him. Recognizing the freed fawn as his offspring, Xana and Benji return it to Bambi, briefly easing his vengeance-driven rage.

The final act of violence occurs when Michael fatally shoots Bambi. However, Mary kills Michael in retaliation, bringing an end to the immediate threat. Bambi bleeds out in front of Xana, Benji, and his offspring, marking the end of his tragic journey.

Bambi: The Reckoning explores themes of grief, revenge, and the consequences of human interference with nature. The survivors, Xana, Benji, Mary, and Bambi’s offspring, escape due to caution, compassion, or avoidance of confrontation with the creature.

While most characters fall victim to Bambi’s wrath, the survival of his offspring suggests the continuation of his legacy and hints at potential future stories within the Twisted Childhood Universe.

