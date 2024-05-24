Beetlejuice 2 unveils posters of all characters in the film

Beetlejuice 2 is setting the goose loose after nearly three decades of waiting in purgatory. On May 23, 2024, the highly anticipated sequel to Tim Burton's cult film Beetlejuice (1988) debuted with a trailer and eight character posters.

The posters for Beetlejuice 2 show the freakish display of ghouls as well as the Deetz family set to appear in the upcoming revival. Michael Keaton reprises his original role as Beetlegeuse, with Winona Ryder (Dracula, Stranger Things) as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara (Home Alone, Argyle) as Delia Deetz.

The original cast will be joined by Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Justin Theroux (Mulholland Drive), Monica Bellucci (Spectre), Arthur Conti (a new name set to make their appearance in the upcoming sequel), and Jenna Ortega (Scream) as Lydia's daughter.

The highly anticipated Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, or Beetlejuice 2, is due to hit theaters on September 6. It will be directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, based on a tale by Gough, Millar, and Seth Grahame-Smith.

Beetlejuice 2 posters offer a new look at Michael Keaton’s return as Beetlejuice

Following an unforeseen family tragedy (Charles Deetz's death), all three generations of the Deetz family make their way back to Winter River in Beetlejuice 2. Lydia (Winona Ryder) is still tormented by Beetlejuice.

She has her life flipped 180 degrees when her rebel teenage daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), uncovers an enigmatic model of the town (which fans may remember from the first film) in the attic and accidentally opens the door to the afterlife, where the freakish ghoul lies.

Astrid mentions Beetlejuice's name three times, causing the mischievous poltergeist to return and wreak his brand of mayhem. In the forthcoming picture, Michael Keaton will reprise his role as the Beetlegeuse from Burton's 1988 blockbuster.

Before this cult classic revival hits theaters, Warner Bros. released a gallery of eight new posters featuring the previously mentioned cast as well as new additions such as Lydia's daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), Beetlejuice's wife Dolores (Monica Bellucci), Rory (Justin Theroux), and Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe).

The full-length trailer of Beetlejuice 2 was released on May 23, 2024. This trailer for the film begins with Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz speaking straight to the audience before pressing play on a retro TV.

After an introductory scene, we hear Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz say that her grandfather has died. Lydia, her mother, attempts to soothe her, but the cynical adolescent responds angrily. The next scenes foreshadow Beetlejuice's impending return, providing a peek at his reunion with Lydia.

As the trailer for Beetlejuice 2 displays, the film will employ practical effects. This was further reinforced in the posters as well as in an interview Keaton did with People back on February 19:

“The one thing that he and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology. It had to feel handmade.”

He continued:

“What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, ‘Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.’”

In the same interview, Keaton also mentioned how his return to the iconic demon’s shoes took place and why he was hesitant at first:

“We thought, ‘You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don't do it [Beetlejuice 2]. Let's just go on with our lives and do other things.’ So I was hesitant and cautious, and he was probably equally as hesitant and cautious over all these years.”

Keaton continued,

“Once we got there, I said, ‘Okay, let's just go for it. Let's just see if we can do it, if we can pull this off.”

The eight-character posters for Beetlejuice 2 showcase the brilliance of practical effects with:

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice

Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz

Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz

Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz

Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice's Wife

Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson

Justin Theroux as Rory

Bob as Shrinker

Despite having a $15 million budget, the 1988 movie earned over $74 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo, and took home the Academy Award for Best Makeup. It was a critical and financial triumph.

Fans may catch the first Beetlejuice if they have a membership for YouTube, Philo, or Prime Video. Additionally, it is available to watch on VOD platforms, including Google Play, Apple TV, and Fandango.

Beetlejucie Beetlejucie, a.k.a. Beetlejucie 2, is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.