5 Best Natasha Romanoff films that you shouldn't miss

Marvel has given fans many complex characters over the years, like Natasha Romanoff, one of the primary characters in the MCU since its inception to its prime days. Played by the veteran actress Scarlett Johansson, Natasha Romanoff was one of the best Marvel characters to exist.

She has also been a part of the many movies spread across a decade of the cinematic universe. Her role finally came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, but she also got a solo film following that.

Though there is little to no chance of her returning to the big screen, there will always be many gems worth returning to. This article lists five of Natasha Romanoff's greatest screen appearances for Marvel.

5 Best films featuring Natasha Romanoff

1) Iron Man 2

A still from Iron Man 2 (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

It is impossible to miss out on Natasha Romanoff's first-ever appearance in the second Iron Man movie, where fans were more than awestruck by the beautiful and fierce character.

Initially, few expected Romaoff to play such a crucial role in the long run. However, it became a memorable and defining appearance even though the film was more focused on Johansson's co-star, Robert Downey Jr.

2) Avengers

A still from Avengers (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The first time we saw the best of Black Widow is a milestone in Marvel's long history. This role was the first time Romanoff took on a crucial segment of a film and delivered. At the time, Romanoff was the only prominent female superhero in the universe. In the follow-up, she was joined by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlett Witch.

This film saw some of the finest action sequences from Natasha and also went into some of her backstory, which would not be revealed until her standalone movie.

3) Captain America: The Winter Soldier

A still from Captain America 2 (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier saw both Scarlett Johansson and Natasha Romanoff at their best. Johansson delivered one of her best performances in the second Captain America film, while Romanoff also had enough avenues to display her skill, in combat and otherwise.

The small humorous scenes in the film and Johansson's chemistry with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) were also highly praised.

4) Avengers: Endgame

A still from Avengers: Endgame (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The final chronological appearance of Romanoff is also one of her finest, even though she did not stick around till the end of the film. This film starts with Romanoff leading the charge alongside a group of broken individuals and ends with Romanoff's sacrifice paying off.

Natasha Romanoff's last scene is also one of the actress's finest acting performances in the entire MCU. This film will always be remembered as one of the go-to films for Black Widow fans.

5) Black Widow

A still from Black Widow (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The only film classified as a Natasha Romanoff movie is Black Widow, the long-awaited film featuring Scarlett Johansson in the leading role. Unfortunately, the film took a little too long and killed some audience interest in the character because Natasha was killed off in Avengers: Endgame, which preceded this film.

Yet, this gave a fascinating backstory to the character and let fans enjoy Scarlett Johansson's character at its finest. The film follows the early years of Natasha giving a glimpse at the dark past that was teased multiple times in the MCU before.

The synopsis for the film read:

"Natasha Romanoff, a member of the Avengers and a former KGB spy, is forced to confront her dark past when a conspiracy involving her old handler arises."

The film also starred Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz, among others.

All the MCU films are streaming on Disney+.