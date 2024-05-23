Boy Kills World ending explained: What is Boy's true identity?

Directed by Moritz Mohr, Boy Kills World is a dystopian action film that was released on April 26, 2024. The story follows the titular Boy who seeks vengeance against a powerful family that killed his mother and sister in an annual murderous ritual.

As per IMDb, the synopsis of the movie reads:

"A fever dream action film that follows Boy, a deaf person with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death."

Boy, played by Bill Skarsgård, sets out on a mission to kill the Van Der Koy family as revenge. In the final act of the film, he confronts Hilda Van Der Koy who is the head of the family. However, in a shocking twist, she reveals that Boy is actually her son.

Boy is also part of the Van Der Koy family who is responsible for murdering hundreds of civilians. He had been an active participant in killing dissidents during the Culling in the past. However, he does not remember the truth until the end as his memories were altered by the Shaman.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the movie Boy Kills World.

How the Shaman used Boy against his own family in Boy Kills World

Yayan Ruhian as the Shaman in 'Boy Kills World' (Image via Nthibah Pictures)

In the final act of Boy Kills World, Boy discovers a sinister truth that shatters his perception of reality. As flashbacks reveal, Boy is Hilda Van Der Koy's son who was made to slaughter the Shaman's family since they had revolted against his own. He was forced to do this by his mother in order to demonstrate the brutality and might of their family line.

However, Boy refused to kill the Shaman and ran away out of regret. But the Shaman, seeing a chance to take advantage of Boy's sadness and melancholy, took him hostage. He was drugged, duped, and reconditioned by the Shaman, who even took off his tongue to trick him into remembering things.

The Shaman planned to exact ultimate retribution by utilizing a Van Der Koy to destroy their own empire. Driven by rage, the Shaman used Boy as a weapon to kill the Van Der Koy family.

Despite appearing comical and ridiculous, he harbored hatred inside him towards the people who murdered his family and utilized Boy to get his revenge. While he did succeed in his plan, the Shaman ultimately dies at the hands of Boy in the end.

Read more: 10 movies that have left fans confused with their endings

Who is June 27 in Boy Kills World? True identity revealed

Jessica Rothe as June 27/Mina in 'Boy Kills World' (Image via Nthibah Pictures)

The beginning of Boy Kills World depicts Boy's mother and his sister Mina being brutally killed by Hilda. After growing up, Boy frequently hallucinates visions of Mina, who often acts as his conscience throughout the film.

During his quest for vengeance, he encounters June 27, the Van Der Koy's enforcer. June is a formidable fighter who defeats and captures Boy in one instance. However, towards the end of the film, it is revealed that June 27 is actually Boy's sister Mina, and a fellow Van Der Koy.

Upon discovering the truth, June refuses to fight her brother for the remainder of the film. When their mother orders June to kill Boy after he refuses to join her side again, June instead kills Hilda with one of her hatchets.

This leads to the final climax where June and Boy work together to escape the Van Der Koy compound. After being reunited with his sister whom he had presumed to be dead for so long, they become allies and fight against Boy's former mentor, the Shaman, ultimately killing him.

Read more: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes ending explained: Is Proxima Caesar really dead?

Boy Kills World ending, mid-credits scene explained

Famke Janssen as Hilda Van Der Koy in 'Boy Kills World' (Image via Nthibah Pictures)

Boy Kills World contains a brief mid-credits scene that hints at a potential sequel. The short clip reveals that the Boy and Mina, now no longer June, have escaped the city and are hiding out in the nearby forests.

Bruised and battered after their fight against the Shaman, the siblings share a bowl of cereal which is reminiscent of their childhood days. Despite the momentary calm, they remain tense, aware that other family members like Grandmother Beatrice might hunt them down.

While Hilda and the Shaman have been dealt with, other forces pose a threat to Boy and Mina. This sets up a potential storyline for a sequel that could see the siblings teaming up to fight bad guys and restore peace in the city.

Read more: Challengers movie ending explained: What happened in the last match?

Boy Kills World is set to release on Digital at home on May 28, 2024. As per Comingsoon.net, the film will eventually be available to stream on Starz, followed by Peacock, at a later date.