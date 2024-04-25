"You never know”: Famke Janssen opens up on possibly reprising her X-Men role as Jean Grey / Phoenix

Famke Janssen does not rule out playing Jean Grey/Phoenix again, but she is unsure what Marvel has in store for the X-Men franchise. In an interview with ComicBook.com to promote Boy Kills World, Janssen answered whether or not she will be reprising her role as Dr. Jean Grey, aka Dark Phoenix.

“I don’t know. I mean, I didn’t expect to come back after dying as Jean Grey,” Janssen told ComicBook in an interview. “I came back as the Phoenix [The Last Stand], and I came back in flashback scenes in The Wolverine, and then in Days of Future Past.”

The 59-year-old actress said resuming her part after the first two films “were all surprises” that she “never anticipated.” Famke Janssen further hinted that Jean Grey might make her debut appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine.

“I don’t know. I doubt it, but you never know.”

Several stars from the previous X-Men films have appeared in the MCU after Disney acquired Fox and the X-Men movie license in 2019. These include the appearance of Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Quicksilver, played by Evan Peters in WandaVision, and Beast, played by Kelsey Grammer in The Marvels.

In The Last Stand, Jean emerged from her watery death as the Phoenix, the long-dormant aspect of her psyche unhindered by Professor Xavier’s psychic blocks. However, at the end of the movie, she is killed by Wolverine.

This happened after she sacrificed herself to save her friends and put an end to X2: X-Men United. Again, in 2013’s The Wolverine, Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, is haunted by the memories of Jean after her death. Nevertheless, in 2014’s Days of Future Past, Janssen made her comeback as a new version of Jean, which appeared after the mutants had reset the reality.

Dutch actress Famke Janssen is well-known for her role as Jean Grey. Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Grey is a fictional character that appears in seven films in the X-Men film series, beginning with X-Men (2000) and concluding with Dark Phoenix (2019).

In the 2000 movie, Janssen appeared as Jean for the first time. She would later portray the same character in X2 (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). The actress also made brief appearances in the films The Wolverine (2013), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and Dark Phoenix (2019).