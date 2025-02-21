Bring Her Back: Sally Hawkins features in the first teaser of A24's thriller movie

Bring Her Back is an upcoming horror film directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, that is set to be released on May 30, 2025. The film is based on a screenplay co-written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman. Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton have produced Bring Her Back.

The upcoming film tells the story of a mother, played by Sally Hawkins, who fosters a brother and sister, played by Billy Barrat and Sora Wong. It focuses on the foster mother, who might be hiding something sinister in her home.

Apart from Hawkins, Barratt, and Wong, the film also stars Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, and Liam Damons in prominent roles.

Apart from Hawkins, Barratt, and Wong, the film also stars Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, and Liam Damons in prominent roles.

What is Bring Her Back about?

The trailer for Bring Her Back was released by A24 on February 19, 2025, and it started with a shot of a cat eating out of a bowl with the A24 logo on it. This is followed by a cryptic text reading "Let Me Out," and another text, "Let Me Die," appears on the screen. The camera then zooms onto a girl with bruises on her face.

The trailer then shows a child looking at a house from the yard, followed by a montage of several cryptic shots and images suggesting that something sinister is going on in the house.

Another text reading "Let Her Die," appears on screen with the sound of a woman wailing in the background. Viewers then get the first glimpse of Sally Hawkins as she looks straight into the frame through a hanging bell.

Towards the end of the trailer, viewers are shown blood and gore as Sally Hawkins is heard screaming, "He's gonna bring her back," multiple times. The filmmakers have kept the details of the plot of the film under wraps for now.

The official synopsis of the film on A24 official website reads:

"A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother."

After years of appearing in the Paddington series, Sally Hawkins is prepared to delve into the horror genre. The actress is known for her role in The Shape of Water, which defined her career.

Bring Her Back directors are popular content creators

The intriguing aspect of the film is not only Sally Hawkins but also the duo that has helmed the director's chair. Danny and Michael Philippou are Australian filmmakers who gave A24 one of its biggest hits in 2022 with the horror film Talk to Me. The film was unanimously praised in multiple film festivals such as Cannes, Berlinale, South by Southwest, and Sundance, to name a few.

However, filmmaking is not the only occupation that the due is good at. Before making their feature film debut, Danny and Michael Philippou were YouTube content creators involved in making creative videos. They started a channel called RackaRacka in 2013, that now has over 6.87 million subscribers.

Their professional filmmaking career started in 2014 when they crewed on the Australian horror film, The Babadook. Triptych Pictures began producing RackaRacka videos that were later shown on the Foxtel pay channel. Since 2021, the duo have focused more on their directing career. Apart from Bring Her Back, they are also working on a Talk to Me sequel for A24.

