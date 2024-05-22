Brothers starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage: Everything we know so far

Brothers is an upcoming comedy-action film featuring two superstars in the form of Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin. Directed by Max Barbakow, the Amazon MGM Studios offering has been produced by Legendary Pictures and has a screenplay written by Macon Blair.

The story itself was penned by Etan Cohen, who has previously written screenplays for successful projects such as Men in Black 3, Madagascar: Escape to Africa, and Tropic Thunder. The talented team comes together for a movie that is set to be released in theaters across the US on October 1, 2024.

Regardless, fans will be excited to see the coming together of two bona fide superstars. One is a Game of Thrones alum, and the other is known for his work in blockbuster franchises such as Dune, Sicario, and Deadpool 2. The two stars are joined by multiple familiar faces for a movie that looks set to emerge as a blockbuster when it is eventually released.

Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin star in action-comedy Brothers

There are multiple reasons why fans will be excited for Brothers. The two superstars are joined by a number of other talented faces, including the likes of Brendan Fraser, William Tokarsky, Glenn Close, and Taylour Paige. Furthermore, the likes of M. Emmet Walsh and Yellowstone star Jennifer Landon are also confirmed to be a part of the cast.

Set for a theater release on October 11, the movie will then make its way to Amazon Prime, where it will premiere on October 17. The dual-release strategy is one that has become increasingly common with respect to multiple projects recently and allows filmmakers to release their work in a wide variety of regions.

Brothers is set to follow the same strategy, with Dinklage and Brolin set to play twin brothers. The movie’s plot will delve into a reformed criminal, played by Josh Brolin, who attempts to live a more honest life. However, things go awry when he reunites after considerable time with his twin brother, as the two will be seen taking a road trip, which will lead them to a ‘heist.’

While some details of the plot have been confirmed, fans can expect more news to follow in the coming time, as well as a teaser or trailer to be released. Regardless, Dinklage had earlier claimed in an interview with Collider that the movie itself came up because one of Brolin’s friends suggested that he should play Dinklage’s brother.

The reason, as it turns out, was the fact that both of them had a big head:

“Everybody knows so much about a movie before we see it – not that this movie is ‘Star Wars.’ Me and Josh Brolin play brothers, and the origin of this, of how we made this movie, is we pitched it to studios because a friend of his said, ‘You and Dinklage both have really big heads, you guys should play brothers.’ And he called me up, and he was like, 'My friend said this, you wanna play?' And I was like, ‘Yeah, movies have been made for less ideas than that, this is perfect,’ and I was a huge fan of Josh's work.”

Hence, while the initial concept was thrashed out by Brolin with help from a friend, the idea eventually picked up and culminated in Brothers.

Regardless, while fans might question the extent of similarities when it comes to the two’s looks, Dinklage and Brolin are undoubtedly excited about the project. The movie will be released on October 11, although some viewers might want to wait until October 17 to watch it from the comfort of their homes.