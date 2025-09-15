Code 3 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Code 3 is an American action-comedy-drama film by Christopher Leone and Patrick Pianezza, directed by Leone, and featuring Rainn Wilson, Lil Rel Howery, and Aimee Carrero. The movie was released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

Ad

The film follows Randy (Rainn Wilson), a traditional EMT, during a 24-hour shift, instructing a young intern, Jessica (Aimee Carrero), before he resigns. High-intensity emergency scenes alternate with low-key, character pieces.

Music is used to influence the atmosphere of the film, building tension and contemplation. The score contains a wide range of licensed songs from hip-hop, funk, jazz, and classical genres mixed with an original score by Maximilian Eberle. They add to highlighting the tempo of the movie and the richness of the emotional and comedic scenes.

Ad

Trending

Below is a detailed analysis of all tracks included in the Code 3 film.

Soundtracks featured in Code 3

A still from the Code 3 movie (Image via YouTube/ ONE Media)

1) “Power” – Yank$

Ad

This high-energy track kicks off the film, preceding a rapid ambulance call and paving the way for the action scenes to come.

2) “Quartz Time” – Guy Skornik

A mellow instrumental score that offers a seamless background during transition scenes, enabling the viewer to breathe before the next gripping instance.

3) “When I Get My Check ($, $, $)” – Lyrics Born

This song is played during an off-duty scene; this funky song emphasizes the buddy and playful interactions between the paramedic crew in their off-professional setting.

Ad

4) “Ride of the Valkyries” – Richard Wagner (excerpt)

A classical piece used ironically during a comedic sequence, highlighting the absurdity of the situation with its dramatic flair.

5) “Simple Samba” – Duncan Lamont

A soft jazz tune that accompanies a brief respite in the action, providing a moment of levity and character development.

6) “Hell’s Henchman” – Jedi Mind Tricks

A darker, more intense track featured during a montage that emphasizes the gritty realities of the paramedics' work.

Ad

Ad

The movie features Maximilian Eberle’s original score, offering consistency in the movie, facilitating transitions between action, comedy, and character scenes. The score highlights major moments without overwhelming dialogue or visual content, allowing for a uniform mix with licensed content.

Code 3's score supports the tone and tempo of the film, balancing high-speed sequences with slower, contemplative moments. The cross-play between music cues and genres contributes to a consistent sensory experience throughout the 24-hour working shift of the film.

Ad

The Code 3 score and soundtrack are on major streaming sites, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. The songs can also be found individually by typing in the title of the song and the artist.

Also read: Where was Looking Through Water filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More