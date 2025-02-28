Cold Wallet: Full list of cast explored

Cold Wallet is a thriller film set for release on February 28, 2025. It originally premiered at the South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) in March 2024. It chronicles the story of a group of people who seek vengeance after becoming the victim of a scam.

The thriller sees a blue-collar worker named Billy invest his life's savings in a cryptocurrency project that collapses overnight. As he struggles to make ends meet, he learns that the founder of the project, Charles Hegel, has fled with millions, leaving many investors devastated in his wake.

Desperate for answers, Billy teams up with his pacifist friend Dom and a hacker named Eva to hunt down Hegel. As they close in on the scammer, they realize that they are not the only ones looking for him and that powerful forces want the dark truth of the crypto world to remain buried.

Josh Brener can be seen as the scammer, Charles Hegel, and Raúl Castillo stars as Billy, who digs deep into the crypto world in pursuit of truth in Cold Wallet.

List of complete characters in Cold Wallet

1) Raúl Castillo as Billy

A still from Cold Wallet (Image via Well Go USA Entertainment)

Raúl Castillo appears as the blue-collar worker Billy, who loses all his life savings in a cryptocurrency scam called Tulip. He joins hands with his friend Dom and the hacker Eva as he tries to track down Charles Hegel, the founder of the cryptocurrency he invested in.

Castillo is an actor and playwright. He began his career as a stage actor in 2000 and has appeared in many off-stage Broadway plays. The most lauded of his films are Amexicano and Cold Weather. His role in the HBO TV series Looking earned him a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male.

2) Melonie Diaz as Eva

A still from Cold Wallet (Image via Well Go USA Entertainment)

Melonie Diaz plays the role of Eva, a skilled hacker. Billy finds out about Eva through online forums. Through her technical expertise, they learn that Tulip's founder is alive and nearby, which propels the team to take action.

Diaz has starred in many independent films, four of which premiered at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival. She also has two Independent Spirit Award nominations under his belt and appeared as one of the main characters in the remake of The CW fantasy TV series Charmed.

3) Tony Cavalero as Dom

Tony Cavalero plays Dom, Billy's pacifist friend who had also invested his savings in Tulip. Although Dom is not confrontational, he has no choice but to get involved with Billy and Eva to find out about Charles.

Cavalero has appeared in numerous films and TV series. He is best known for playing the character of Keefe Chambers in the HBO TV series The Righteous Gemstones and Ozzy Osbourne in the biographical Netflix film The Dirt. He will appear in the untitled Chrisy Martin biographical film, which stars Sydney Sweeney as Martin.

4) Josh Brener as Charles Hegel

Josh Brener stars as Charles Hegel, the enigmatic founder of the cryptocurrency Tulip in Cold Wallet. He fakes his death to run away with the investors' money. This puts him at odds with Billy's group, who are seeking justice.

Brener has done a lot of voice roles in animated films such as Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars Resistance, and 101 Dalmatian Street. He also had minor roles in the HBO series The Last of Us and the sci-fi TV series 3 Body Problem.

Other actors who appear in Cold Wallet

Besides the four aforementioned characters, numerous others can be seen throughout Cold Wallet. Here is a list of those characters and the actors who play them.

Zoe Winters as Eileen

Otoja Abit as FBI Agent Jonathan

Genevieve Adams as Kelly

Elizabeth Aspenlieder as Simsie

Bonny as Lily - Crypto Dog

Allyn Burrows as Marc

Lizzy DeClement as Julia

Jason Finazzo as Guy

Nigel Gore as Groundskeeper

Joe Grand as Mike Million

Terry Holland as Barry

Michelle Joyner as Louise

Pro the Doge as Self

Logan Slater as Evan

Ian Unterman as Marco

Joanna Sylvie Weinig as Steph

Cold Wallet will be in theaters from February 28, 2025.

