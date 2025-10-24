Crime 101 cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the movie and the roles they play

Set to hit the theaterss on February 13, 2026, Crime 101 is a high-stakes crime thriller directed by Bart Layton, who also co-wrote the screenplay based on the novella by Don Winslow. The plot unfolds in Los Angeles, centering on Davis, a jewel thief known for his carefully planned heists along the iconic 101 freeway.

As his eyes are on what he hopes will be his final, biggest score, his path crosses with Sharon, a sharp, disillusioned insurance executive, forcing them into an unlikely partnership. The operation turns into a suspenseful chase as Detective Lou Lubesnik, a persistent cop determined to uncover the truth, narrows his investigation and closes in on the mastermind.

Crime 101 is led by Chris Hemsworth as the thief Mike Davis, Halle Berry as the insurance executive Sharon, and Mark Ruffalo as Detective Lou Lubesnick. The cast also features Barry Keoghan as a rival thief, Orman, with darker methods, alongside a strong supporting cast including Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte.

The main cast of Crime 101

1) Chris Hemsworth as Mike Davis

Chris Hemsworth at the Mountain Of Youth VIP Suite (Image via Getty)

The Thor fame Chris Hemsworth portrays the professional jewel thief Mike Davis in the movie. He specifically plans his high-stakes heists to target only insured items, viewing himself as a gentleman robber, who adheres to a strict non-violent criminal code. Beyond his Marvel features, Hemsworth has distinguished himself with a diverse array of major performances.

He earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Formula One legend James Hunt in the biographical sports drama film Rush. He further demonstrated his action skills as the mercenary Tyler Rake in the intense Extraction film series, and his versatility in the chilling horror-comedy The Cabin in the Woods. He also starred in the action-comedy Men in Black: International and the fantasy film Snow White and the Huntsman.

2) Mark Ruffalo as Lou Lubesnick

Mark Ruffalo at the HBO's Task LA Screening (Image via Getty)

Famed for his portrayal of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mark Ruffalo plays Detective Lou Lubesnick, a determined officer who tries to uncover the mystery man behind the string of heists carried out by Davis in Crime 101.

Outside the MCU, Mark Ruffalo has delivered Oscar-nominated dramatic performances, including his investigative journalist in the Best Picture winner Spotlight, and a powerful turn as Olympic wrestler Dave Schultz in the biopic Foxcatcher. His other notable roles include Paul in the family comedy-drama The Kids Are All Right, and the dedicated detective Dave Toschi in the crime thriller Zodiac.

3) Halle Berry as Sharon Colvin

Halle Berry at the Closing Ceremony Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

Actress Halle Berry plays Sharon Colvin, a clever, affluent insurance broker who specializes in reducing risk for the rich and influential. She frequently works with Detective Lubesnick on high-value theft cases in Crime 101. She gets offered a tempting "business proposition" by the lone-wolf jewel thief given that she feels neglected at her company despite her lengthy service.

The American actress is best known for her Academy Award-winning performance as Leticia Musgrove in Monster's Ball (2001). She also earned an Emmy for her portrayal of Dorothy Dandridge in the biographical drama television film Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. Berry made her directorial debut while starring as an MMA fighter in the 2020 film Bruised.

4) Barry Keoghan as Ormon

Barry Keoghan at Lionsgate's Hurry Up Tomorrow World Premiere (Image via Getty)

The BAFTA recipient Barry Keoghan plays Orman, a ruthless, rival thief whose methods are significantly darker and more violent than those of the protagonist, Davis, in Crime 101.

The Irish actor gained major critical acclaim for his unsettling performances, including a BAFTA win and an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of the sensitive Dominic in The Banshees of Inisherin (2022). He earned Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for his leading role as Oliver Quick in the hit psychological thriller Saltburn (2023).

Supporting cast and characters in Crime 101

Listed below are all the supportin cast and characters of Crime 101:

Corey Hawkins as Tillman

Monica Barbaro as Maya

Nick Nolte as Money

Peter Banifaz as Ben Haddad

Babak Tafti as Ali

Devon Bostick as Devon

Payman Maadi as Sammy Kassem

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Angie

Tate Donovan as Monroe

Crosby Fitzgerald as Madeleine

Paul Adelstein as Mark

Patrick Mulvey as Phil

Hossein Mardani as Masoud

Deborah Hedwall as Anne

Norman Lehnert as Nelson

Drew Powell as Detective Townsend

Seth Morris as Forensics Guy

Ilka Urbach as Oona

Andra Nechita as Adrienne

Jennifer Armour as French Restaurant Diner

Andrew Ashford as Bruce

Laura Kay Bailey as French Restaurant Diner

Terry Bamberger as Gallery Woman

Ava de Winter as Beth

Matthew Del Negro as Police Captain Stewart

John Douglas as Grant

Hanako Footman as Lisa

Tory Freeth as Phoebe

Kunal Kumar as Valet

Bobby McGee as Don

Dan Perrault as Arthur

Ben Sharples as Elmquist

Derek Siow as Private Security Guard

Eric Sirakian as Waiter

Richard Lee Warren as Officer (Evidence Bay)

Dzenita Bijavica as Female Appraiser

Cassandra Capocci as Diner

Nadia Dawn as Diamond Sales Associate

Fahim Fazli as Hunter

Veer Guha as Gardener

Boris London as Young Davis Friend

Pablo Ramos as Ramon The Gardner

Evan Shafran as Pupusa's Patron

Josh Stone as Bartender

Michael Sullivan as Pedestrian

Neil Wachs as Homeless Person

Kay Wyer as Diner Guest

Stay tuned for more updates on Crime 101.

