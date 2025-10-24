Crime 101 cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the movie and the roles they play

Set to hit the theaterss on February 13, 2026, Crime 101 is a high-stakes crime thriller directed by Bart Layton, who also co-wrote the screenplay based on the novella by Don Winslow. The plot unfolds in Los Angeles, centering on Davis, a jewel thief known for his carefully planned heists along the iconic 101 freeway.
As his eyes are on what he hopes will be his final, biggest score, his path crosses with Sharon, a sharp, disillusioned insurance executive, forcing them into an unlikely partnership. The operation turns into a suspenseful chase as Detective Lou Lubesnik, a persistent cop determined to uncover the truth, narrows his investigation and closes in on the mastermind.
Crime 101 is led by Chris Hemsworth as the thief Mike Davis, Halle Berry as the insurance executive Sharon, and Mark Ruffalo as Detective Lou Lubesnick. The cast also features Barry Keoghan as a rival thief, Orman, with darker methods, alongside a strong supporting cast including Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte.
The main cast of Crime 101
1) Chris Hemsworth as Mike Davis
The Thor fame Chris Hemsworth portrays the professional jewel thief Mike Davis in the movie. He specifically plans his high-stakes heists to target only insured items, viewing himself as a gentleman robber, who adheres to a strict non-violent criminal code. Beyond his Marvel features, Hemsworth has distinguished himself with a diverse array of major performances.
He earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Formula One legend James Hunt in the biographical sports drama film Rush. He further demonstrated his action skills as the mercenary Tyler Rake in the intense Extraction film series, and his versatility in the chilling horror-comedy The Cabin in the Woods. He also starred in the action-comedy Men in Black: International and the fantasy film Snow White and the Huntsman.
2) Mark Ruffalo as Lou Lubesnick
Famed for his portrayal of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mark Ruffalo plays Detective Lou Lubesnick, a determined officer who tries to uncover the mystery man behind the string of heists carried out by Davis in Crime 101.
Outside the MCU, Mark Ruffalo has delivered Oscar-nominated dramatic performances, including his investigative journalist in the Best Picture winner Spotlight, and a powerful turn as Olympic wrestler Dave Schultz in the biopic Foxcatcher. His other notable roles include Paul in the family comedy-drama The Kids Are All Right, and the dedicated detective Dave Toschi in the crime thriller Zodiac.
3) Halle Berry as Sharon Colvin
Actress Halle Berry plays Sharon Colvin, a clever, affluent insurance broker who specializes in reducing risk for the rich and influential. She frequently works with Detective Lubesnick on high-value theft cases in Crime 101. She gets offered a tempting "business proposition" by the lone-wolf jewel thief given that she feels neglected at her company despite her lengthy service.
The American actress is best known for her Academy Award-winning performance as Leticia Musgrove in Monster's Ball (2001). She also earned an Emmy for her portrayal of Dorothy Dandridge in the biographical drama television film Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. Berry made her directorial debut while starring as an MMA fighter in the 2020 film Bruised.
4) Barry Keoghan as Ormon
The BAFTA recipient Barry Keoghan plays Orman, a ruthless, rival thief whose methods are significantly darker and more violent than those of the protagonist, Davis, in Crime 101.
The Irish actor gained major critical acclaim for his unsettling performances, including a BAFTA win and an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of the sensitive Dominic in The Banshees of Inisherin (2022). He earned Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for his leading role as Oliver Quick in the hit psychological thriller Saltburn (2023).
Supporting cast and characters in Crime 101
Listed below are all the supportin cast and characters of Crime 101:
- Corey Hawkins as Tillman
- Monica Barbaro as Maya
- Nick Nolte as Money
- Peter Banifaz as Ben Haddad
- Babak Tafti as Ali
- Devon Bostick as Devon
- Payman Maadi as Sammy Kassem
- Jennifer Jason Leigh as Angie
- Tate Donovan as Monroe
- Crosby Fitzgerald as Madeleine
- Paul Adelstein as Mark
- Patrick Mulvey as Phil
- Hossein Mardani as Masoud
- Deborah Hedwall as Anne
- Norman Lehnert as Nelson
- Drew Powell as Detective Townsend
- Seth Morris as Forensics Guy
- Ilka Urbach as Oona
- Andra Nechita as Adrienne
- Jennifer Armour as French Restaurant Diner
- Andrew Ashford as Bruce
- Laura Kay Bailey as French Restaurant Diner
- Terry Bamberger as Gallery Woman
- Ava de Winter as Beth
- Matthew Del Negro as Police Captain Stewart
- John Douglas as Grant
- Hanako Footman as Lisa
- Tory Freeth as Phoebe
- Kunal Kumar as Valet
- Bobby McGee as Don
- Dan Perrault as Arthur
- Ben Sharples as Elmquist
- Derek Siow as Private Security Guard
- Eric Sirakian as Waiter
- Richard Lee Warren as Officer (Evidence Bay)
- Dzenita Bijavica as Female Appraiser
- Cassandra Capocci as Diner
- Nadia Dawn as Diamond Sales Associate
- Fahim Fazli as Hunter
- Veer Guha as Gardener
- Boris London as Young Davis Friend
- Pablo Ramos as Ramon The Gardner
- Evan Shafran as Pupusa's Patron
- Josh Stone as Bartender
- Michael Sullivan as Pedestrian
- Neil Wachs as Homeless Person
- Kay Wyer as Diner Guest
