Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life on LMN- Full list of cast

Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life is the latest entry in Lifetime’s summer “Ripped from the Headlines” slate. The thriller debuts Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on Lifetime.

The 90-minute film is directed by Stefan Brogren and written by Caitlin English with Gary Entin and Edmund Entin. Production comes from Fox Entertainment Studios and Neshama Entertainment, with executive producers Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi, Megan Ellstrom, Arnie Zipursky, Dayna Zipursky, and Suzanne Berger. Justin Yaroski serves as cinematographer.

The plot of Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life centers on single mother Noelle Miller, whose teenage son Miles is humiliated after a failed dance proposal. His anger pushes him toward a radical online “incel” forum, forcing Noelle and daughter Haley to battle both digital and real-world danger before Miles is lost to extremist ideology forever.

Lifetime positioned the film as a cautionary tale about how easily teens can be groomed online.

Main Cast of Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life

1) Jodie Sweetin as Noelle Miller

Jodie Sweetin in Celebrities Visit Build - April 18, 2018 (Image via Getty)

Noelle is a recently separated mother juggling two jobs while trying to keep her family afloat. When Miles’s mood turns volatile, she launches a desperate fight to reclaim him from online radicalization.

Jodie Sweetin, born January 19, 1982, in Los Angeles, California, rose to fame as Stephanie Tanner on the sitcom Full House (1987-1995) and later on Netflix’s revival Fuller House (2016-2020). Sweetin also starred in Hallmark romances, such as the Jane Mysteries film series (2023-2024). She also competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2016 and authored the memoir UnSweetined.

2) Alexander Elliot as Miles Miller

Miles is a sensitive seventeen-year-old whose public rejection at school leads him into an echo-chamber of misogyny and violence online. His simmering rage soon threatens everyone around him.

Alexander Elliot, born December 8, 2004, in Toronto, Ontario, is best known for playing Joe Hardy in Hulu’s The Hardy Boys (2020-2023). Elliot’s résumé includes guest roles on Odd Squad and Locke & Key, plus a supporting turn in Universal’s holiday action-comedy Violent Night (2022). Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life is his first headlining role for a U.S. cable network.

3) Nikki Roumel as Haley Miller

Nikki Roumel in Ghosting With Luke Hutchie And Matthew Finlan Season Two Premiere (Image via Getty)

In Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life, Haley is Miles’s empathetic older sister. She initially coaches him on how to talk to girls, then becomes his fiercest ally when she realizes the depth of his online indoctrination.

Nikki Roumel, full name Nikki Roumeliotis, was born May 8, 2000, in Toronto. She portrays young Georgia in Netflix’s dramedy Ginny & Georgia (2021-present), a role that earned her a Canadian Joey Award in 2018. Roumel’s other credits include Designated Survivor and Holly Hobbie. Before acting full-time, she trained competitively in kickboxing.

Supporting Cast Members of Dateless to Dangerous: My

Son’s Secret Life

Kolton Stewart - Sam, Miles’s classmate, who first encourages him to post online

- Sam, Miles’s classmate, who first encourages him to post online Huse Madhavji - Mr. Avi Kumara, concerned guidance counsellor

- Mr. Avi Kumara, concerned guidance counsellor Alexandra Chaves - Sophia Nazer, a popular student linked to Miles’s rejection

- Sophia Nazer, a popular student linked to Miles’s rejection Shechinah Mpumlwana - Beatrice, Haley’s best friend

- Beatrice, Haley’s best friend Aury Barnett - Nameless “Pick-Up Artist” who mentors Miles virtually

- Nameless “Pick-Up Artist” who mentors Miles virtually Karen Burthwright - Adjudicator #1 in the explosive climax

