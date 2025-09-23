"do not miss selling things": Emma Watson explains why she took a break from acting indefinitely

Emma Watson has explained why she decided to take an indefinite break from acting. The actor said that part of her decision was due to how the industry worked outside of filming. She revealed that certain parts of her career felt difficult to balance with her own sense of control. The decision was not about the work on set but about what happened after a project ended.

In an interview with Hollywood Authentic published on September 21, 2025, Watson said,

“I think I’ll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying.”

She added that acting itself was not the issue. Watson explained that her concern was tied to what followed once the cameras stopped. She said she missed the craft of acting but not the pressure of promotion.

Emma Watson on her decision to step away

Emma Watson attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Emma Watson gave more detail on why she has not returned to acting. In the same Hollywood Authentic interview, she explained that it was not the filming itself that drove her away. Instead, she said the commitments required outside of the actual work were the main factor. Watson admitted that she felt she could not always choose what she wanted to share.

This made her time in the spotlight difficult. She stated that she wanted to focus on projects where she had more control. Watson explained that taking a break was necessary to reassess what direction she wanted to follow.

Watson said,

“The bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off.”

She described this as one of the strongest reasons for her decision to pause acting. She clarified that the experience of being in films was positive. However, she said the aftermath did not align with her own needs.

Emma Watson on whether she will return

Emma Watson poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)

Emma Watson has not confirmed if she will act again. In her interview, she said she still enjoys acting. But she repeated that the publicity side of the industry was challenging. She noted that stepping away gave her time to explore other opportunities. Watson did not set a timeline for when she might return. She also did not rule it out.

Watson also told Hollywood Authentic that she misses being on set. She said,

“The moment you get on a film set, you don’t get very long for rehearsal… and then the minute the camera rolls, and getting to just completely forget about everything else in the world other than that one moment—it’s such an intense form of meditation. I miss that profoundly.”

She added that she does not miss the pressure tied to the profession. For now, her focus is on projects that allow her greater freedom and control.

