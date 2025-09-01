Which actor from the Harry Potter movies is reprising his role in the upcoming HBO series? Details explored

HBO's Harry Potter series is making rounds on the internet with different updates and sneak peeks dropping often as surprises. It is a highly anticipated release as the global audience is looking at every step of the series with much interest. A fresh update has made everyone excited as a familiar face is set to appear in the upcoming show.It has been confirmed that Warwick Davis is set to feature in HBO's Harry Potter series in the role of Professor Filius Flitwick. The actor has played the same character in the popular movie series before.Warwick Davis will play the role of Prof. Flitwick again in HBO's Harry Potter seriesA still from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (Image via HBO Max)In recent news, it was announced that actor Warwick Davis will play the character of Filius Flitwick, professor of Charms at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, in the upcoming HBO series. The actor also appeared in the same role in the Harry Potter movies, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and more.Warwick Davis' character is a prominent figure in the story, known for his presence in the magical school and being the head professor of Ravenclaw. He also supported Potter in his fight against Voldemort and his Death Eaters in the film adaptations of J.K. Rowling's novels.Davis is one of the first characters from the popular film series to make an entry in the upcoming series. This raises anticipation for witnessing him step into the shoes of Professor Flitwick again and portray his unique magical personality on screen.Also read: Chris Columbus reveals why a new Harry Potter film is &quot;impossible,&quot; citing JK Rowling's disagreements with crew membersAbout Warwick Davis's previous roles in films and seriesWarwick Davis at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards (Image via Getty)Warwick Davis has been a part of the Harry Potter movie franchise since the first part, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001). He has a double role in the series, also appearing as the character of Griphook in the franchise's first and last two movies.While his role in the films made him a beloved character among the fans, the English actor has also played diverse roles in other movies and series.One of the actor's first prominent characters was Wicket in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983). He has also played the titular character in the Leprechaun film series, which began in 1993. Other prominent works of the actor include Willow (1988), The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005), Jack the Giant Slayer (2013), Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015), and more.More new cast members announced for HBO's Harry Potter series View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe latest announcement has not just announced the return of Davis but also introduced the global audience to more new characters joining the HBO series. From Potter's classmates to professors, the new lineup further promises the fans a chance to see some of the beloved characters in the series adaptation of the story.Elijah Oshin will appear in the series as Dean Thomas, a fellow Gryffindor student who is Potter's classmate. Finn Stephens and William Nash will play the roles of Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle, respectively, the duo who are closely seen with Draco Malfoy in the story.Sirine Saba will be taking the role of Pomona Sprout, the Herbology professor and head of Hufflepuff during Potter's years at Hogwarts. Richard Durden is set to play the role of Professor Cuthbert Binns, who teaches the subject of History of Magic. Bríd Brennan will appear in the series as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, the matron at Potter's magical school. Lastly, it was also announced that Leigh Gill will appear in the series as Griphook, a goblin who works at Gringotts Bank.Also read: Harry Potter HBO series: Full list of cast and characters exploredStay tuned for more updates.