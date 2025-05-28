Who is Arabella Stanton? Everything to know about the Harry Potter's new Hermione Granger

Arabella Stanton is the new Hermione Granger in HBO's hotly anticipated Harry Potter TV series. On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, HBO finally made headway in completing the cast list for the upcoming series after finally finding the three young actors who will be playing Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

After an open casting call, where tens of thousands of children auditioned, Stanton was chosen to play the character whom Emma Watson previously portrayed in the Harry Potter movies. Alongside her are Dominic McLaughlin as Harry and Alastair Stout as Ron.

They will join the previously announced cast, which includes Emmy winner John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Emmy nominee Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Oscar winner Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and more.

All about Arabella Stanton, the new Hermione Granger for HBO's Harry Potter TV series

The golden trio in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series is fairly new when it comes to onscreen acting. But among the newly announced starring cast, Arabella Stanton has the most acting background. The series will be her onscreen debut, but Stanton has made a name for herself in the West End.

According to a Forbes feature on Arabella Stanton, she's an 11-year-old rising actress from Britain. From 2023 to 2024, she played the lead role of Matilda Wormwood in the West End production of Matilda: The Musical in London. Her theater acting portfolio also includes being the narrator, aka Control, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's play titled Starlight Express.

Arabella Stanton doesn't appear to have her own social media account yet, but there's an Instagram account run by her parents that showcases her budding achievements in performing arts. In an April 2024 post, to celebrate her turning ten years old, she shared a series of photos of her performance as Matilda, saying in the caption:

"I started auditioning for Matilda the Musical the week after my 9th birthday and feel so lucky and honored to have spent the age of 9 being able to play Matilda Wormwod at the Cambridge Theatre, London for the Royal Shakespeare Company (and at Buckingham Palace for an extra special performance at the BBC 500 Words Final)."

She said that being cast as the lead role in the musical for her acting debut at the West End meant that "dreams really can come true."

What has the series showrunner said about Arabella Stanton's casting as part of the Harry Potter Golden Trio?

The new Harry Potter trio, except for Arabella Stanton's theater work, is pretty new in the acting scene. Despite that, people behind the HBO Harry Potter series are confident that Stanton, McLaughlin, and Stout will do some "magic together." In the press release announcing the trio's casting, series showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardner and director/producer Mark Mylod said:

"We are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The latent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen."

Gardner and Mylod also thanked the "tens of thousands of children" who auditioned for the series, adding that it has been a "real pleasure" to discover endless young talent.

There is no confirmed release date for the Harry Potter series, and the project has also remained untitled. However, per the press release, the series will be a "faithful adaptation" of J.K. Rowling's books.

