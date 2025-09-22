Jessie Cave opens up about getting barred from a Harry Potter fan convention due to her OnlyFans page

Jessie Cave has revealed that she was recently barred from attending a Harry Potter fan convention because of her OnlyFans page. The actor, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, said she was told her participation was not possible because the event branded itself as a family show. Cave explained that she had been in talks to appear before being informed of the decision.In her Substack post, shared on September 21, 2025,“I found out that I didn’t get booked for a ‘Harry Potter’ convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans. They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.’ This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they’ve done s*x scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!”Cave added that she was not upset about the outcome, saying,“I am not upset about the prospect of no more Harry Potter conventions. There’s going to be a new cast now and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.”Jessie Cave explains why she was barred View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJessie Cave confirmed that the decision stemmed solely from her presence on OnlyFans. She explained through her Substack that she was informed of the cancellation after initial talks to appear at the event. She said she was surprised by the reasoning, pointing out that many actors who attend such conventions have appeared in films and television shows with nudity or s*x scenes.Jessie Cave joined OnlyFans in March 2025. She described her account as focused on hair-related content, presenting herself as a “Only Fans Long Hair Specialist.” She clarified in her podcast Before We Break Up Again that the page is not explicit, explaining that fetish content does not necessarily mean sexual. Her posts feature styling her long hair and creating what she called “sensual hair content.”On Substack, Jessie Cave said she started OnlyFans to help finance home renovations and to support her family. She explained her goals,“One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”She also reflected on her past experiences at conventions, noting that some years, income from signing photos was her only substantial earnings. While she acknowledged that being cut out of fan events marks a change, she added that it is time for a new generation of Harry Potter actors to take the spotlight. Cave said she remains grateful to fans and will continue to share her work both online and through future projects.