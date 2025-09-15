“Made it to the ER” - Sofía Vergara reveals why she has to miss out on the 2025 Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards night 2025 saw many stars on stage, but Sofía Vergara was not one of them. She revealed that she had to miss out on the Emmy Awards because she was taken to the emergency room. The incident happened just before she was due to leave for the ceremony.Vergara posted on Instagram on September 14, 2025, that an allergic reaction hit her left eye. She wrote:“Didnt make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER … Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!”She shared photos of her swollen eye and videos from inside the hospital, including a clip of her rinsing her eye at a faucet. She had been scheduled to present at the Emmy Awards alongside stars including Angela Bassett, Tina Fey, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Coolidge, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The cause of the reaction has not been detailed. She did not attend the event.Why Sofía Vergara missed the Emmy Awards and what followed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVergara missed the Emmy Awards because she suffered an allergic reaction. The reaction affected her left eye and forced her to go to the emergency room instead of the ceremony. She said the reaction happened right before she was to leave.She posted to Instagram that she had to cancel her appearance. She included images of her swollen eye, a video of her lying on an ER bed, and clips of herself rinsing her eye. She did not describe the allergen or what caused the swelling but confirmed she was at the hospital and apologized for canceling her role.Vergara had been announced as a presenter for the Emmy Awards held on September 14, 2025. Other presenters included Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Sarah Paulson, Sydney Sweeney, Jesse Williams, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Because she could not attend, she did not present her segment.Eric Dane, another announced presenter, also missed the ceremony following his ALS diagnosis, with Jesse Williams presenting alone in his place. Vergara did not receive any Emmy nominations this year but was still set to appear as a presenter. She has been nominated five times in the past for her role in Modern Family and once for Griselda but has never won.This incident came only months after Vergara underwent knee surgery in July. She is also due to appear on America’s Got Talent’s semifinals on September 16, 2025, though it is not clear if the allergic reaction will affect her role.Sofía Vergara’s absence from the Emmy Awards came as a surprise. Her health issue forced her to cancel at the last minute and focus on recovery. Fans and colleagues sent messages of support after she shared her hospital updates.