Bill Simmons makes feelings known on Tom Brady-Sofia Vergara's potential marriage 26 days after NFL legend's "summer fling" with Colombian actress

Bill Simmons isn’t buying the rumors swirling around Tom Brady and Sofía Vergara.

Ad

On Monday's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the veteran sports analyst offered his take on the rumored romance between the NFL legend and the former Modern Family star.

"I think she seems very charming. I don't think it's worked. I don't think they're getting engaged. I think they're in the early stages. I'm interested to see how involved Brady is because I think Brady's done a good job of the perception," Simmons said (Timestamp: 57:27).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tom Brady's personal life post-retirement has been a non-stop source of wild speculations after his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Meanwhile, Vergara is drawing similar media interest after her recent split from actor Joe Manganiello.

Photos of Brady and Vergara sitting next to each other during a yacht party in early July set off an online frenzy, but further reports quickly cleared up any speculation that they were dating.

Eyewitnesses at the event later said the two barely interacted and certainly didn’t exchange numbers, as per Yahoo Sports. According to one insider quoted by celebrity columnist Rob Shuter, there was zero spark. It was simply two celebrities at the same table.

Ad

Tom Brady's representatives deny "too old" claims about Sofia Vergara

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

A now-debunked tabloid claim suggested Tom Brady dismissed Sofia Vergara as being "too old" for him, a comment his team swiftly and publicly denied.

Ad

In a statement through E! Online, his representative called the accusation “pure fiction,” reinforcing Brady’s usual reluctance to address dating rumors at all.

Since retiring, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has dabbled in everything, from sports ownership to snack foods. He’s a stakeholder in franchises across football, basketball, and even motorsports, and his production company, 199 Productions, has delivered both feature films and a Netflix roast.

Last season, Brady had his highly-anticipated debut as an NFL broadcaster for Fox, part of a decade-long contract worth hundreds of millions.

Ad

Sofía Vergara, on the other hand, appears to be staying in her lane. She has made headlines because she has been in the company of businessman Douglas Chabbott, who was at her birthday party in July. They were also seen attending a few concerts in Ibiza.

This past summer, Tom Brady has been on the move, touring Japan and Europe with his kids.

As if all that weren’t enough, Brady will return to Foxborough on August 9, when the New England Patriots unveil a 12-foot bronze statue in his honor outside Gillette Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension