Tom Brady says success as 'great football player' did not help in becoming a 'great dad' 

Tom Brady opened up about parenting in his weekly newsletter. The NFL great is a proud father of three kids.He shares a close bond with his children, and on Tuesday, in his 199th newsletter, he reflected on his parental duties.&quot;Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact — from showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide,” Brady wrote via TomBrady.com.“You won’t be perfect. Nobody is. You will fail and disappoint people along the way. But if you stay committed to your goals over time, even when your priorities shift (which they do at times), then you can be confident that you are living a life of integrity and purpose,&quot; he added.Brady welcomed his first child, Jack, in 2007 with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. The couple were in a relationship for two years, from 2004 to 2006, and following their split in early 2007, they announced the pregnancy. They welcomed the baby boy in August. However, by then, Brady had already started dating supermodel Gisele Bündchen.The former Victoria’s Secret model opened up about Jack in one of her interviews with People magazine in 2018.&quot;I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child,&quot; she said.Brady tied the knot with Bündchen in 2009, and a year later, they had a baby boy named Benjamin Rein, who is 15 now. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and Bündchen had a baby girl named Vivian Lake, born in 2012.Tom Brady spends vacation with his kids in EuropeTom Brady has enjoyed some downtime with his children in Europe. The former New England Patriots quarterback dropped snaps of their fun-filled outing on Instagram on Tuesday, posting several pictures and sharing the experience in the caption that read:&quot;Euro Summer 2025: so many special and unforgettable moments. Breathtaking sunrises and sunsets that steal your breath away, magical weddings that warm the soul, late night adventures filled with laughter and dreams, singing your heart out in the streets, dancing under the stars with loved ones, kids’ joyful chaos that reminds you what innocence feels like, and endless laughter echoing through every corner… this is life at its most beautiful. And I’m grateful for every second.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrady also shared a picture with his elder son, Jack, in the second slide of the post. Both posed sitting on a yacht, twinning in white outfits. It was followed by a snap of his daughter Vivian enjoying swimming, followed by another picture of Jack. He also posted a video of his elder son playing basketball.